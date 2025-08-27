One of the world’s best bars is popping up on the Strip

José Luis León Martínez of Licorería Limantour in Mexico City, consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, is taking over Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World from Sept. 12 through 14.

The pop-up features a menu of signature cocktails celebrating León Martínez’s modern approach to Mexican mixology. The cocktails harness Tequila Casa Dragones Blanco, Reposado Mizunara and Añejo Barrel Blend. The pop-up also features cocktail demonstrations, discussions of the craft behind the pour and a menu of pairable bites inspired by Mexican flavors.

The cocktails and bites will be available for purchase at Allē from 5 p.m. Sept. 12 through 14. León Martínez will be mixing, pouring and discussing cocktails behind the bar at Allē from from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 12 and from 5 to 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sept. 13.

Special Casa Dragones cocktails are also being served at Eight Cigar Lounge, Here Kitty Kitty Vice Den and Stubborn Seed from Sept. 12 through 14, and at Wally’s with León Martínez behind the bar from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14. Details/reservations: rwlasvegas.com/experiences, then click on the Fight Weekend link.

Cymbiotika, the purveyor of nutritional supplements, is debuting its first Cymbiotika Wellness Bar on Friday in the Promenade food hall of the Fontainebleau.

The menu features shots (by Remedy Organics), smoothies, juices, salads, wraps, and açai and yogurt bowls. Menu items may be enhanced with Cymbiotika supplements that support wellness goals such as boosting immunity or aiding recovery. The supplements are also offered à la carte. Cymbiotika will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, kicks of its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 5 with Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley tapping the first keg, following the tradition of the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg at that city’s Oktoberfest. Different celebrities and Vegas worthies take up the mallet each Friday and Saturday after that.

Hofbräuhaus imports the Oktoberfestbier brewed and served in Germany — a full-bodied lager at 6.3 percent alcohol by volume — to serve at its Oktoberfest. The celebration also features games, stein-holding contests, nightly performances by The Biermeister Band and food specials rotating daily. Details/reservations: hofbrauhauslasvegas.com/oktoberfest.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, La Strega, 3555 S. Town Center Drive, Suite 105, and executive chef-partner Gina Marinelli are joining with chef Emily Brubaker, winner of “Yes, Chef!” Season 1 on NBC, to present a four-course dinner (plus amuse-bouche) with optional wine pairings. The courses include matzoh ball “gnudi” with grana padano brodo and Denver steak with lobster l’Americaine.

Cost: $125 plus tax and gratuity, with wine pairings $50 or $75. Prepaid reservations: OpenTable.

Nom Wah, the 105-year-old New York City dim sum restaurant, is opening Sept. 13 at JW Marriott Las Vegas-Rampart Casino. Dumplings star on the menu, including edamame, shrimp, and chicken and cabbage versions, along with chicken and pork soup dumplings.

The menu also features dishes such as wonton noodle soup, egg fried rice, lo mein, and sweet chili tofu, crisp chicken and Peking duck buns. Nom Wah is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Follow @nomwah.

Gino Rappa has been promoted to executive chef of Ocean Prime at 63 CityCenter, the flagship restaurant of Cameron Mitchell Restaurant Group. Rappa, who has more than two decades of cooking experience on the Strip, was previously executive sous chef. Rappa’s promotion comes as Eugenio Reyes, the former executive chef of Ocean Prime, was named to a corporate culinary position with the Mitchell Group.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Monzù Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, the lights dim and the music begins to create a supper club feel.

Among the new dishes being served at the supper club: caponata melanzane (eggplant, tomato, green olives, capers, basil) for $12, gamberi rossi griglia (grilled Argentine red shrimp, borlotti beans in ’nduja, salsa verde) for $26, and risotto alla Nerano (zucchini, ricotta, mint, lemon zest) for $28. Visit monzulv.com.

The original Hash House A Go Go location in Las Vegas, 6800 W. Sahara Ave., is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special menu, offered in September, of 20 of the most popular dishes from the past two decades. These dishes include warm spinach salad, fried green tomato stack, brown sugar banana flapjacks, a chicken salad sandwich and crisp pork tenderloin Benedict. Each week in September, rotating specials from the anniversary menu are two for $20.

During the month, guests will have the chance to win prizes and earn Go Go Bucks, redeemable toward future visits. The restaurant is also unveiling upgraded signage, new décor and refreshed design, including expanded seating. Follow @hashhouseagogo.

