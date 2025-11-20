One of the oldest Thai restaurants in Las Vegas closes after 36 years

Ocha Thai Cuisine, one of the oldest Thai restaurants in Las Vegas, has closed after more than 36 years in downtown. On Monday, the restaurant announced its shuttering, effective immediately, on Instagram.

The closing was made “with a heavy heart and profound sorrow,” the post reads, in part.

“The primary reason for this devastating decision stems from the dramatic decline in tourism to Sin City, which has led to an unprecedented drop in business … We want to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us since our doors first opened in 1989.”

Neon has reached out to the restaurant for comment.

Over the years, Ocha Thai Cuisine, 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South, offered dishes such as papaya mango salad, tom yum soup chockablock with shrimp, spicy beef noodle soup, Thai fried rice, pad Thai, pad see ew, deep-fried catfish, gusty mint chicken, Thai beef jerky and rich aromatic beef curry.

In spring 2023, Ocha Thai Food, sibling of the downtown Ocha Thai, opened at 873 S. Rainbow Blvd., just north of West Charleston Boulevard. Ocha Thai Food offers dishes such as papaya crab salad, Thai scrambled eggs, fried rice, curries and deep-fried catfish (a dish from the original Ocha). Ocha Thai Food remains open.

