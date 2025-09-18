site-bg-left
An Outlaw Ribeye from LongHorn Steakhouse, which is opening its first Las Vegas Valley location, in Henderson, in October 2025. (LongHorn Steakhouse)
Front trio, clockwise from lower left: Parmesan-crusted chicken, baby back ribs and LongHorn Salmon, all from LongHorn Steakhouse, which is opening its first Las Vegas Valley location, in Henderson, in October 2025. (LongHorn Steakhouse)
An array of steaks from LongHorn Steakhouse, which is opening its first Las Vegas Valley location, in Henderson, in October 2025. (LongHorn Steakhouse)
An array of lunch dishes from LongHorn Steakhouse, which is opening its first Las Vegas Valley location, in Henderson, in October 2025. (LongHorn Steakhouse)
A Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita from LongHorn Steakhouse, which is opening its first Las Vegas Valley location, in Henderson, in October 2025. (LongHorn Steakhouse)
Dining Out

One of the largest steakhouse chains in US to open in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2025 - 8:56 am
 

Big Beef is almost here.

LongHorn Steakhouse, one of the country’s largest steakhouse chains at almost 600 restaurants across 42 states, is opening its first Nevada location on Oct. 6 on North Stephanie Street in Henderson. Managing partner Matt Bentley, who started with LongHorn 12 years ago as a server, leads the new steakhouse.

LongHorn promotes its never-frozen steaks seasoned with proprietary blends and grilled over flames, including signature chops such as Flo’s Filet, a bone-in Outlaw Ribeye, and a 22-ounce LongHorn Porterhouse in which a strip steak and a filet mignon are separated by a T-shaped bone.

The menu also features a Wild West Shrimp appetizer, LongHorn Salmon, Parmesan-crusted chicken, baby back ribs, a Chocolate Stampede dessert, and a Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita made with proprietary LongHorn Patrón Reposado Tequila.

The restaurant occupies a converted former Applebee’s, encompassing about 5,900 square feet at 699 N. Stephanie St. The design draws inspiration from a ranch home.

The new steakhouse will be open daily for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit longhornsteakhouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

