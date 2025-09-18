One of the largest steakhouse chains in US to open in Las Vegas Valley

The restaurant promotes its never-frozen steaks grilled over flames, including a filet, a bone-in ribye and a porterhouse.

Big Beef is almost here.

LongHorn Steakhouse, one of the country’s largest steakhouse chains at almost 600 restaurants across 42 states, is opening its first Nevada location on Oct. 6 on North Stephanie Street in Henderson. Managing partner Matt Bentley, who started with LongHorn 12 years ago as a server, leads the new steakhouse.

LongHorn promotes its never-frozen steaks seasoned with proprietary blends and grilled over flames, including signature chops such as Flo’s Filet, a bone-in Outlaw Ribeye, and a 22-ounce LongHorn Porterhouse in which a strip steak and a filet mignon are separated by a T-shaped bone.

The menu also features a Wild West Shrimp appetizer, LongHorn Salmon, Parmesan-crusted chicken, baby back ribs, a Chocolate Stampede dessert, and a Patrón Dragon Fruit Margarita made with proprietary LongHorn Patrón Reposado Tequila.

The restaurant occupies a converted former Applebee’s, encompassing about 5,900 square feet at 699 N. Stephanie St. The design draws inspiration from a ranch home.

The new steakhouse will be open daily for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit longhornsteakhouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.