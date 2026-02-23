One of the 21st century’s top restaurants touching down in Las Vegas

The restaurant is famed for its modernist cooking that draws on molecular gastronomy and for its whimsical, unexpected, offbeat presentations.

One of the most important restaurants of the 21st century, a place swagged with Michelin stars and James Beard Awards and World’s 50 Best recognition, where modernist cooking — helium-filled taffy balloons, pizza flavors imprinted on rice paper slices, fossil tools for brushing away edible “debris” — meets maximalist presentation and dining as spectacle, is touching down in Las Vegas for six weeks this spring.

Alinea, from chef and co-founder Grant Achatz, will take up residence at Michael Mina restaurant in Bellagio from April 16 to May 31. Alinea debuted in Chicago in May 2005, and Vegas, a city that knows something about dining as spectacle, is the final stop on Alinea’s 20th anniversary tour, following residencies in Brooklyn, Miami Beach, Beverly Hills, Tokyo, and Big Sky, Montana.

“Las Vegas has always been willing to think big and take risks,” Achatz said in a Monday announcement. “There is a real history here of chefs, operators and teams pushing hospitality forward, not just in scale but in creativity and craft. Bellagio understands how to create experiences that feel both bold and thoughtful, and that makes it a meaningful place for us to share what Alinea has been building for the past twenty years.”

Sucking helium; hot and cold

At the Bellagio residency, chef Achatz and his team will join with local chefs and purveyors to create dishes that incarnate Alinea’s innovative ethos and the flavors of Vegas.

Although the menu has not yet been released, it might include those balloons that guests pop with a kiss, then suck out the helium (chipmunk voice!) before eating the taffy shell. Or the Hot Potato, Cold Potato in which a truffled hot potato orb is suspended by a pin over chilled potato soup, the pin being removed to drop the sphere into the liquid, creating an experience of contrasting temperatures and textures.

For details and pricing, visit bellagio.mgmresorts.com/alinea. Tickets sales begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

