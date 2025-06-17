One of nation’s best ice cream shops expanding to Las Vegas Strip

The shop is known for its seasonal monthly flavors and unusual ingredient combinations.

Salt & Straw will soon be Salt & Straw & Strip.

The highly regarded artisan ice cream maker — known for expanding the possibilities of scoops with blackberry masa, honey balsamic black pepper and a collab with Taco Bell, among other forays — is opening two shops on the Las Vegas Strip.

The first spot, set to debut this fall at the Flamingo, will feature an entrance from Las Vegas Boulevard adjacent to Gordon Ramsay Burger. The second shop, slated to open in early 2026 at Paris Las Vegas, will nestle in one of the legs of the replica Eiffel Tower, outside near Arc Bar.

“Bringing Salt & Straw to the Las Vegas Strip is a dream realized,” co-founder and CEO Kim Malek said in a statement for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“To now open beneath the Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas and the neon lights at Flamingo Las Vegas — it’s hard to imagine two better locations to debut on the Strip. This is where people from around the world gather for iconic, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and we’re honored to be part of that.”

Redefining ice cream

Kim Malek and her cousin Tyler Malek founded Salt & Straw in 2011 as an ice cream pushcart in Portland, Oregon, a city with hundreds and hundreds of food carts.

Since then, the founders have helped redefine ice cream, getting their licks in (literally and culturally) through seasonal monthly flavors and series, madcap ingredients (uni, nettles, arbequina olive oil), dairy-free versions, partnerships that align with company values (say, with local farmers or brands that focus on reducing food waste), and a willingness to take risks mixed in with a dedication to craft.

The first Salt & Straw in Vegas opened in June 2023 in UnCommons. Visit saltandstraw.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.