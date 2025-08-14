On the Las Vegas Strip, a balmy happy hour heads to the South of France

The early evening offering features specially priced drinks and shareable plates, about a dozen in all.

LPM Restaurant & Bar in The Cosmopolitan is offering Cinq à Sept, a French Riviera take on the classic cocktail hour that runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Cinq à Sept, a bridge between the close of the day and what the night might bring, features specially priced drinks ($12) and shareable plates ($13), about a dozen in all, served at the bar.

These include selected wines by the glass (white, red, rosé), LPM’s signature Tomatini featuring vodka and muddled fresh tomatoes, and a Pablo cocktail (Botanist Gin, tarragon, orange, mint cordial), along with burrata tartine (a standout), escargots in puff pastry and beef skewers with sweet harissa and shallots.

In addition to Cinq à Sept, LPM offers a $45 three-course menu from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays served at the bar and in the lounge.

The menu features four choices for the starter (including shrimp skewers), four choices for the main course (including Chilean sea bass with lemon confit), and a choice of house sorbets for dessert.

Seating at the bar is first come, first served. Visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com for lounge and dining room reservations.

■ ■ ■

Nudo Italiano, 4390 W. Cactus Ave., the latest spot from Las Vegas restaurateurs Michael and Jenna Morton, has launched its happy hour that runs from 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the bar and lounge.

The menu features four $9 wood-fire pizzas (including a Margherita with fior di latte cheese), three $9 prosecco cocktails (including an Italicus blending in Calabrian bergamot, Sicilian citrons and Italian florals), $4 draft beers, and $8 glasses of rosé, red, white and sparkling wine. Visit nudolv.com.

■ ■ ■

Through August, Bazaar Mar at The Shops at Crystals is presenting the Sea and Land Experience, a menu collaboration between Bazaar Mar and its sibling restaurant, Bazaar Meat, which is reopening in September, in its new space at the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian.

The menu features more than a dozen courses from chef José Andrés that range across sea and land, including jamón Ibérico de Bellota, caviar cones, bluefin o-toro sashimi, chicken croquetas, whole fish baked in sea salt and wagyu strip loin with potato purée. Cost: $235, or $300 with wine pairings. Details/reservations: thebazaar.com/las-vegas.

■ ■ ■

Beginning 6 p.m. Aug. 21, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in 63 CityCenter, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is teaming up with Flecha Azul Tequila to present a five-course dinner that pairs dishes from executive chef Pedro Cruz with Flecha Azul cocktails.

Among the pairings: pulled pork tamale with Flecha Azul Reposado barbecue sauce backed by a Midnight Saddle mingling Flecha Azul Extra Añejo, vermouth, pecan and chocolate bitters. Cost: $150 inclusive. Reservations: jasonaldeansbar.com/pairingdinner.

■ ■ ■

From noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 23, Mama Chai’s, 4240 Spring Mountain Road, is presenting Tea Time with Labubu, the wildly popular line of plush elves.

The event features themed decor, Instagrammable eats and drinks from the tea party menu, themed drinkware, an appearance by a Labubu character, a Pop Mart-inspired booth with official merchandise, a raffle, collectible stamp cards, beauty accessories and a Labubu tattoo pop-up.

Free entry, with only 50 guests admitted every hour (no walk-ins). Each guest must reserve a time block at eventbrite.com. All food, drink and merchandise available for purchase while supplies last.

■ ■ ■

From 4 p.m. to close Aug. 24, Paymon’s Lounge and Hookah Bar, 8380 W. Sahara Ave., is celebrating its 25th anniversary with 25 percent off all menu items.

The Mediterranean (and more) menu features starters such as hummus, falafel and flaming saganaki with warm pita; Greek, Caesar and other salads; sandwiches such as a lamb burger or a gyro pita or wrap; and main courses such as moussaka, chicken Parmesan, broiled tandoor fish, fesenjan (chicken, walnut and pomegranate stew), and broiled Moroccan lamb kabob.

Visit paymonslounge.com.

■ ■ ■

Triple Crown Cigar Lounge, 6539 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 114, in Town Square, has introduced a new cocktail menu. The drinks, each $17, range from a Cucumber Cooler (vodka, Aperol, ginger syrup, lime, cucumber) and a Tiramisù on the Rocks (vodka, tiramisù and cacao liqueurs, Galliano Espresso, whipped cream) to a Guava Talk About It (blanco tequila, guava and lime juices, elderflower liqueur) and a Smoky Coconut (rum, mezcal, coconut syrup, pineapple juice).

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.