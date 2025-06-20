New York dim sum favorite opening restaurant in Las Vegas

Nom Wah will open this September in JW Marriott and Rampart Casino in the city’s west side as the East Coast original marks 105 years in business. The Cantonese restaurant is known for its signature dumplings.

New York City’s oldest dim sum restaurant is coming to Las Vegas this year.

Nom Wah will open this September in JW Marriott and Rampart Casino in the city’s west side as the East Coast original marks 105 years in business. The Cantonese restaurant is known for its signature dumplings.

The property is undergoing a revamp of its culinary offerings this year.

In the announcement, Michelle McHugh, vice president and general manager of the property, said they are diversifying and elevating their dining options.

“We are proud to welcome restaurants that not only embody the sophistication our guests expect, but bring distinctive flavors and unique stories to the Las Vegas community,” she said.

Nom Wah started as a Chinatown bakery in New York, then grew into a tea parlor, a dumpling manufacturer and eventually a full-service restaurant. It has since expanded to Manhattan and Philadelphia. This will be the brand’s first restaurant on the West Coast.

Wilson Tang, the current owner and CEO of Nom Wah, said the new restaurant will be “a curated collection of our greatest hits, flavors shaped by my own memories and experiences growing up in New York’s Chinatown.”

