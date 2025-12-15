New pizzeria serving up 777 free slices on Las Vegas Strip

How Ya Dough’n is dough’n free slices.

The viral pizzeria from South Florida, known for sourdough pies that offer a New York take on Neapolitan fundamentals, will celebrate its grand opening Thursday with a bit of Las Vegas numerology: 777 free slices of pizza.

The slices are being offered first come, first served, beginning at 11:30 a.m., from the pizzeria’s new shop at the BLVD development across the Strip from the Waldorf Astoria. How Ya Dough’n is the first restaurant to open at the BLVD.

Before the giveaway, husband-and-wife founders Garett and Gabby Goodman are showcasing the slice at a pizza cutting ceremony.

“Las Vegas is all about going big or going home, and that’s been our mantra from day one,” Gabby Goodman said in an announcement. “We couldn’t think of a better home for our new flagship than the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.”

On the menu

How You Dough’n began in 2020 during the pandemic with backyard pizza drops, expanded to a trio of South Florida storefronts and, along the way, developed an enthusiastic social media following for its inventive, seasonal pies built from wild yeast-fermented dough (an eight- to 12-day process) and careful attention to ingredients.

The menu features signature pies such as a red sauce Spicy Goose provisioned with pepperoni, soppressata, mozzarella, provolone, pecorino, Calabrian chilis, garlic and oregano, and a Cremini swiped with mushroom cream and then laden with cremini mushrooms, mozzarella, fontina, roasted onion and chives.

Salads and sides are also taking a turn on the Strip. Look for Drunken Balls, as in meatballs topped with vodka sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and basil; Dough Boys dough bites tossed in butter and served with red or vodka sauce; and an HYD (How Ya Dough’n) house salad mingling romaine, salami, provolone, bell peppers, red onion, tomato and Castelvetrano olives in red wine vinaigrette.

Yelp top 100

How Ya Dough’n was named the No. 70 spot on Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. restaurants for 2024. The new pizzeria, on the rooftop of the BLVD, 3747 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays.

