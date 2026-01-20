New meat-lovers club to launch in downtown Las Vegas

The organization is launching in Vegas with a Wednesday dining event that raises money to train service dogs for active-duty military and veterans.

Call it a meat-up. A meat-and-greet. A bottomless beef bash.

Red Meat Lovers Club, a South Florida-based organization that hosts events that combine dining, networking and philanthropy, is launching its Las Vegas chapter with a gathering Wednesday at The Doyle, a venue near downtown.

The event features unlimited meat-forward dining, an open bar, and live and silent auctions in support of Southern Cross Service Dogs, which trains service dogs for military veterans and active-duty personnel. Smokey J’s Florida Style BBQ, from chef-owner Gilleum Marcoux, will cater the gathering.

Although the club has hosted pop-ups in cities across the U.S., Vegas represents its first permanent, locally operated chapter since the club’s founding in 2017.

“Las Vegas is an incredible city with a national audience and an unmatched hospitality culture,” Evan Darnell, founder of Red Meat Lovers Club, said in a recent announcement.

“We’re here to create the best business networking club Las Vegas has ever seen — one that brings people together over incredible food while making a real impact through philanthropy. Planting our steak in Las Vegas is a big moment for RMLC.”

Destyn Hamada, a longtime Vegas hospitality professional, leads the local chapter as Secretary of Steak. RMLC is recruiting business partners — its Partners in Prime — as it expands its Vegas presence, dining experiences and charitable giving.

Nationally, the club has grown to 6,300 members and donated $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations, according to the announcement. The Doyle is at 418 W. Mesquite Ave. For more information and tickets to Wednesday’s event, visit raredinner.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright