New Las Vegas Strip steakhouse offers locals 50 percent off

Boa Steakhouse, the stylish new restaurant opening Friday at The Venetian, is chopping the chops for Las Vegas locals. Through Oct. 23, Vegas residents receive 50 percent off their entire bills as a thank-you for welcoming Boa to town.

Boa occupies the second-floor space in the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian that once housed Villa Azur, which shut in December after a tumultuous two-year tenure.

More than a dozen years ago, Boa closed at the Forum Shops at Caesars. Once again, it’s being brought to town by Innovative Dining Group, which owns three Boa Steakhouses in the Los Angeles area — including its hot boîte flagship on another Strip, the Sunset Strip — plus a location in Texas.

During half-off week, these are some of the dishes locals should look for: tableside Caesar salad, caviar cones, goat cheese baklava, wagyu cigars, crisp Maine lobster crowned with Royal Kaluga caviar (a Vegas-only dish) and a Boa private label caviar flight (ditto).

An Espresso Martini Bandero-Style is poured tableside in a French press with Bandero blanco tequila and fresh-brewed espresso. For guests belaying the buzz, the spirit-free cocktails include a Paper Crane with zero-proof gin, blueberry rosemary shrub, yuzu and ginger.

The design of the steakhouse features light oak, walnut paneling, an expanse of flora, felt ceilings, plush booths, a terrace and a red-lighted bar anchoring the space. The debut follows the recent opening of another important steakhouse at the property: Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. Steakhouse longevity is also on the grill. This year, Delmonico Steakhouse is celebrating its 26th year at The Venetian.

To receive half off, diners must provide valid proof of Vegas residence. Visit boasteak.com for details and reservations.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.