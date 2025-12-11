New Japanese-Filipino bakery opening in Chinatown Vegas

Japanese tradition meets Filipino soul at Milk Bread, a bakery opening Saturday in Chinatown Vegas.

The bakery is the latest project from Elevate Hospitality Group, whose portfolio also includes Gyu Plus (and its speakeasy, Gyu Plus Social Lounge), a purveyor of Japanese sandos and rice boxes, and Moignet Cafe, where beignets shelter a cache of chewy mochi.

Milk Bread takes its name from the soft fluffy bread, of Japanese origin, that incorporates a roux in the dough. Lead pastry chef Yuka Takamizawa is crafting shokupandesal, a signature bread that blends pillowy Japanese milk bread (shokupan) with pandesal, the gently sweet Filipino breakfast roll.

Breads, cakes and other baked goods are made fresh daily. The menu also features seasonal specialties such as fruit cakes, Christmas cakes and gingerbread.

Beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, Milk Bread, 3431 S. Jones Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting, a dragon dance, breads, pastries, coffee and tea. The bakery seats about 30. Follow @milkbreadlv.

