New Hello Kitty Cafe coming to the Las Vegas Strip

Kitty White, the global pop culture icon better known as Hello Kitty, is setting up her third cafe on the Las Vegas Strip.

A pink construction wall has gone up, on the second floor of the Forum Shops at Caesars, depicting Kitty flanked by macarons and other sweets as she peers over a sign in the style of the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. This version reads “Welcome to Fabulous Hello Kitty Cafe,” then “Coming Soon in 2026” beneath.

Clark County building records list permits for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work for Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe at the Forum Shops, with a project value of $1.6 million. Neon has reached out to Hello Kitty Cafe for comment on the new location.

The Strip also hosts two other Hello Kitty Cafes: one at Park MGM that debuted in July 2019 and one in Fashion Show mall that opened in July 2022. The Hello Kitty Truck also has visited Vegas several times in the past decade.

Sanrio, a Japanese company, owns the Hello Kitty brand. The first Hello Kitty item, a vinyl coin purse, debuted in Japan in 1975.

