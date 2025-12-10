New French-American restaurant opens in west Las Vegas

The menu includes standards like escargots, steak tartare, grilled salmon, roasted half chicken and surf and turf.

You can now fork into Forke.

The French-American restaurant has debuted on West Sahara Avenue near Rancho Drive. The founders — industry veterans Jerome Jeannest and executive chef Miguel Martinez — bring serious hospitality bona fides to the project.

Jeannest counts time at the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris, the old St. Regis Los Angeles and The Cosmopolitan among the experience on his CV. For Martinez, his professional background variously features stages (internships) or apprenticeships at Le Bernardin, Per Se and Eleven Madison Park in New York City and at Guy Savoy, Delmonico Steakhouse and Robuchon at the Mansion in Las Vegas.

The menu combines French technique with contemporary American cooking. The appetizers include two bistro standards: escargots in garlic parsley butter and steak tartare seasoned with Dijon, capers, shallots and cornichons, all crowned by an oozy golden egg.

Ten or so entrées range from grilled salmon with lemon beurre blanc to a roasted half chicken with herbes de Provence, from boeuf Bourguignon to a burger with a tenderloin and foie gras patty to surf and turf featuring filet mignon and jumbo shrimp or lobster bedded in truffled mash.

A host of sides rides along: classic and Parmesan fries, sautéed green beans, roasted asparagus and more. Crème brûlée, tarte Tatin and chocolate lava cake, among other desserts, provide a sweet finish.

Forke, at 2800 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 5A, serves dinner from 5 to 10 p.m Wednesdayss, Thursdays and Sundays and from 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch runs 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations: forkerestaurantlasvegas.com.

