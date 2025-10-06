site-bg-left
site-bg-right
A White Whale Espresso from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downt ...
A White Whale Espresso from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
A Spicy Sammy cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downt ...
A Spicy Sammy cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
A White Whale Dirty Martini from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in ...
A White Whale Dirty Martini from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
A Harajuku cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown ...
A Harajuku cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
A Black Friday cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in down ...
A Black Friday cocktail from White Whale, a cocktail lounge opening in mid-October 2025 in downtown Las Vegas. (Eugene Dela Cruz/OneSeven Agency)
Dining Out

New cocktail lounge replacing beloved downtown Las Vegas bar

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2025 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2025 - 2:04 pm

Thar she blows!

White Whale, a new cocktail lounge whose quest for mixological nirvana draws inspiration from the obsessive pursuit in the 19th century novel “Moby-Dick,” is opening in downtown Las Vegas. The bar occupies the former Downtown Cocktail Room, which closed in November at 111 Las Vegas Blvd. South after a 17-year run. White Whale debuts Oct. 17.

The lounge convenes some serious pour power. Evan Hosaka and Daniel Yang, veterans of Wakuda and the Cocktail Collective at The Venetian and Poodle Room at the Fontainebleau, lead the wet work at White Whale. Sam Ross, one of the leading barmen of his generation, comes aboard as a consulting partner. Ross founded Attaboy in New York City, named the Best Bar in North America for 2022 by World’s 50 Best and currently No. 66 on the list for 2025.

A host of inventive cocktails

The evening might feature a White Whale Dirty Martini fashioned from fat-washed Botanist Gin or Haku Vodka, with kombu and MSG. It’s Black Friday when Wild Turkey 81 Bourbon consorts with vanilla extract, egg whites and lemon. A Spicy Sammy calls on Don Julio Blanco, Aperol, lime and hits of Firewater Tincture.

Harajuku, named after the buzzy (and bar-laden) area of Tokyo, mingles Suntory Whisky, Gran Classico Bitter, Byrrh Grand Quinquina and chocolate bitters. A White Whale Espresso richly unites Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Joseph Cartron Cacao Brun Liqueur and espresso.

White Whale enters Arctic waters with frozen cocktails such as a Penichillin made with Bruichladdich Classic Laddie, ginger syrup, honey and lemon, and a Birds of Paradise calling on Espolon Tequila, Chinola Passion Liqueur, honey and lime.

Seltzers, wines, local craft beers and Ross’ favorite drink — Guinness on draft — round out the beverage program.

Japanese-inspired design

The design of the new bar channels the Japanese art and philosophy of kintsugi, in which broken pottery is repaired so its cracks are highlighted, not hidden. Kintsugi celebrates the beauty of imperfection. The minimalist industrial space is balanced by natural textures (stone, leather, warm woods), golden highlights and modern art.

White Whale also features DJ sets on weekends and a happy hour. The lounge will be open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Follow @whitewhale.lv on social media and visit whitewhalelv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions