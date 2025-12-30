New breakfast spot replaces Hash House A Go Go at off-Strip Vegas casino

The Kitchen Table, a breakfast and lunch spot, is now open at The Rio, the property announced Monday. The restaurant replaces Hash House A Go Go, another breakfast and lunch spot, known for its go-big portions and its “twisted farm food” motto.

Among the menu highlights: a carnivore skillet anchored by bacon, kielbasa and ham; specialty pancakes such as classic vanilla, red velvet and banana matcha; eggs Benedict with crab cakes and sautéed spinach; and a hangover burger layering a chorizo-beef blend patty, pecan wood-smoked bacon, cheddar, two fried eggs and swipes of aïoli on a croissant, with sweet potato fries. The drinks program showcases signature Bloody Marys, mimosa flights, spritzes and boozy coffees

The design of the restaurant features warm woods, soft green and cream tones and banquettes.

“Our vision for The Kitchen Table is simple: to create a space that feels instantly familiar — warm, welcoming, and centered on connection,” Patrick Miller, president and CEO of The Rio, said in the announcement.

The Kitchen Table debut follows the ongoing renewal of the food and beverage offerings at the Rio, one that also encompasses the December debuts of &Pizza and Eggslut; the October opening of High Steaks Vegas, the latest project from chef James Trees, atop the Masquerade Tower of the Rio; and the 2024 launches of Canteen Food Hall and Luckley Tavern & Grill.

The Kitchen Table is not related to Kitchen Table restaurant, which closed in May 2024 after almost 10 years in Henderson. The Kitchen Table is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. Visit riolasvegas.com.

