New barbecue spot to replace Henderson restaurant

The restaurant is the first project from a hospitality company founded by a Las Vegas chef and “Top Chef” alum.

Who needs vowels when you have pig candy and Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout?

SMKD, short for Smoked Meats and Killer Drinks, is set to debut Nov. 12 on South Eastern Avenue near Sunridge Heights Parkway in Henderson. The restaurant is the first project from Ogden Hospitality founded by chef Alex Reznik of Food Network fame.

Reznik is collaborating with chef Matt Meyer, the dry-aging doyen and owner of the former 138 Degrees in Henderson, to create a menu showcasing the caress of big smoke that yields brawny barbecue — a mix of tradition with a spin on the standards.

“SMKD is where tradition meets innovation, where every detail matters, and where great food brings people together,” Reznik said in a Tuesday announcement. “No shortcuts. No gimmicks. Just smoke, flavor, and the kind of hospitality that keeps you coming back.”

From the smoker

That pig candy (aka sweet-spicy bacon) leads off the starters, joined by burnt ends, smoked wings served naked or sauced, and house chips backed by smoked onion dip. Sandwiches are significant: The Ribwich (which needs no explanation) or Smash the Burger with cheddar and house sauce.

BBQ plates feature the catfish from Bell’s BBQ, which recently closed after a decade in the space SMKD will occupy; salmon that’s smoked, then seared; a half chicken spiked with citrus-garlic glaze; smoked sausage; baby back ribs; and pastrami, sliced brisket and chopped pork by the pound.

Loyal adjutants form an essential part of the barbecue experience. At SMKD, look for Not-Boxed Mac-n-Cheesy, Dirty Dirty Beans and My Mommy’s Kugel (a noodle version in position to support its partner of old, smoked brisket). There are, for those who might want greens in a barbecue joint, some salads: a kale Caesar, a Chop Chop version and a Nice ’n Crisp with bacon (that’s more like it) and ranch.

Cool brews

Beyond the smoke, SMKD beverages run to local Las Vegas pours such as Beer Zombies Duck Hunter IPA and HUDL Brewing Vanilla Oak Cream Ale, Big Noise lager, that Belching Beaver stout (out of San Diego), Shiner Bock beer from Texas, a spicy watermelon margarita, Crown Royal lemonade, and alcohol-free beers and mocktails.

Ogden Hospitality is sticking with Henderson for its next project, The Hayworth, a modern American brunch and dinner spot with details to come.

SMKD, at 10895 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 130, is offering veterans with military ID a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the day before the restaurant debuts. SMKD will open daily at 11 a.m. Visit smkdbbq.com and follow @smkdbbqlv on Instagram and Facebook.

