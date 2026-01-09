site-bg-left
The exterior of 1309 S. Commerce St. in the Arts District of Las Vegas. A new bar is planned for the space. (City of Las Vegas)
Dining Out

New bar with ‘Wizard of Oz‘ elements planned for downtown Las Vegas

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2026 - 10:37 am
 

Like many buildings in the Arts District, 1309 S. Commerce St. has housed a grab bag of businesses over the years, among them an auto repair shop, a dive bar with live music and, most recently, a purveyor of horror merch.

Wonder Fine Liquids will be the next occupant of the space, according to documents submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission in connection with an application for full alcohol service. Staff recommends approval.

The project justification letter describes Wonder Fine Liquids as a “refined tavern and bar offering an elevated experience that combines high-quality cocktails with a curated food menu with elements of the Wizard of Oz feeling.”

Wonder Fine Liquids will feature a main bar area with food service, a speakeasy-style space in the rear of the 5,000-square-foot building and craft cocktails built from housemade syrups and mixers.

