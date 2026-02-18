New all-you-can-eat hot pot spot to open in Las Vegas

Many hot pot restaurants carry on the Las Vegas tradition of all-you-can-eat dining once defined by buffets.

These days, many hot pot restaurants carry on the Las Vegas tradition of all-you-can-eat dining once defined by buffets — chili broth and spicy beef are the new salad bar and carving station.

Another AYCE hot pot spot is about to join the bubbling options across the city. Ganbei — “cheers!” in Chinese — is planned to open early this year at 3601 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 113, at South Valley View Boulevard. The area lies just north of Chinatown.

Ganbei encompasses about 1,900 interior square feet and a 965-square-foot terrace, with 54 seats in the dining room, 30 outside, and beer, wine and cocktail service, according to city of Las Vegas planning documents. City records also show multiple building and fire permits for Ganbei, as well as pending business and full alcohol service licenses.

Ganbei will join several other hot pot places that have opened recently in Vegas, including Shoo Loong Kan, the Sichuan-born hot pot chain, on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown; Oden Spicy Hot Pot, also on Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown, where diners choose ingredients that are cooked in the kitchen, not at their table; and a South Decatur Boulevard location of Jomaru Korean Hot Pot, the big Korean chain, with its signature simmering pork bone soup.

Neon has reached out to the owner of Ganbei for comment on the new restaurant.

