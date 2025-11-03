site-bg-left
A rendering of the exterior of The Coffee Class planned to debut in early 2026 in the Water Street District of Henderson. (The Coffee Class)
A rendering of the interior of The Coffee Class planned to debut in early 2026 in the Water Street District of Henderson. (The Coffee Class)
A rendering of the interior of The Coffee Class planned to debut in early 2026 in the Water Street District of Henderson. (The Coffee Class)
A rendering of the interior of The Coffee Class planned to debut in early 2026 in the Water Street District of Henderson. (The Coffee Class)
Dining Out

New 3-story coffee house and bar coming to Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2025 - 8:49 am
 

The Coffee Class is in session again in Henderson. The new coffee house, the sixth in the Las Vegas Valley for entrepreneur Kyle Cunningham across his Coffee Class and Almond & Oat brands, is scheduled to open in early 2026 on South Water Street.

The latest Coffee Class will be the flagship store, marking the next stage of growth for the shop and spanning more than 6,000 square feet over three stories. The coffee house, bakery and café occupies the ground floor, sending out espresso drinks, scratch baked goods, and savory lunch and brunch dishes.

The second floor houses a cocktail and whiskey bar set to debut some time after the coffee house opens. A rooftop third level features a space for weekend brunch, seasonal gatherings and private events. The design of all three floors calls on wood tones and industrial-chic elements.

“The Water Street District has become a symbol of community revitalization,” Cunningham said in an announcement. “We wanted to be part of that story — bringing what we do best to a place with real history, while introducing something new for Henderson residents and visitors to experience.”

The new Coffee Class, 37 S. Water St., joins the original store that opened in 2019 just outside Henderson, a second store that debuted in 2022 in Henderson proper and a shop that launched in May near Summerlin, plus an Almond & Oat that arrived in Henderson in 2023 and one set to begin pouring in late December on South Jones Boulevard. Visit thecoffeeclass.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

