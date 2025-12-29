Netflix pop-up closes on Las Vegas Strip; cafe returns to the space

The pop up opened in February 2025 with design and menus inspired by about 30 hit Netflix titles.

Goodbye, Upside Down. Welcome back, sunny side up.

Netflix Bites, the pop-up collab between streaming giant Netflix and MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip, is closing at the property after service on Jan. 4. The pop-up opened last February, its design and menu celebrating hit Netflix titles such as “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

Netflix Bites occupies the space that previously housed Avenue Café, a longtime breakfast and lunch spot that closed in November 2024 to make way for Netflix Bites. The café returns on Jan. 12.

Art and food

To enter Netflix Bites, you pass through glistening red lips, opening wide just off the casino floor. Inside, the restaurant is populated by images in saturated colors from the shows that inspired Netflix Bites: Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit,” a surfer riding a slice of pepperoni pizza à la the Surfer Boy Pizza chain in “Stranger Things,” Queen Charlotte from “Bridgerton” literally spilling all the tea as she reads Lady Whistledown gossip, the “One Piece” pirate ship asail with a cargo of musubi, and more.

The menu features items that nod to about 30 Netflix titles, including Upside Down chicken and Eggo waffles (regular on top, blood-red and black beneath) from “Stranger Things,” a three-tiered curate stocked with sweets and savories for a Regency tea from “Bridgerton,” and, in a nod to the “Sugar Rush” baking competition, a stack of pancakes with pink icing, spatters of candy sprinkles, and a thicket of doughnuts and other sweet treats shooting from the top.

Breakfast and lunch

Avenue Café debuted in June 2013.

When it closed in November 2024, the menu featured bananas Foster pancakes, a bagel and lox, chilaquiles, a club sandwich, steak and eggs, a Cobb salad, pizzas, a patty melt and a build-your-own burger. And Vegas being Vegas, the menu also offered bubbles, about a dozen classic cocktails and 51-ounce shareable fish bowl drinks.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.