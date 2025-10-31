site-bg-left
Dining Out

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal closes one of his restaurants in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2025 - 10:02 am
 
Updated October 31, 2025 - 11:04 am

The Big Man now has a smaller footprint in Las Vegas.

Big Chicken, the chicken sandwich restaurant from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, is closing its West Tropicana Avenue location that debuted in January 2023. The Las Vegas Food Facebook page announced the closing in a post this week. The location also has been removed from the Big Chicken website, which now lists only the original Paradise Road shop that launched in October 2018 to celebs walking a carpet in signature Big Chicken orange.

Chicken sandwiches, like a Shaq Attack jabbed with jalapeño slaw and spicy chipotle barbecue sauce or The Pit Boss built with barbecue sauce and cheese curds, anchor the menu. Other items include sides like a heap of dirty fries (bacon, cheese sauce, banana peppers) and milkshakes in half a dozen flavors.

Today, Big Chicken has stores in 16 states, Washington, D.C., and Manchester, England, and on Carnival Cruise ships.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

