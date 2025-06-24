Nationally popular breakfast, lunch and brunch spot is arriving in Las Vegas Valley

On the seasonally rotating menu, look for superfoods, lemon ricotta pancakes and variations on a theme of Benedict.

Keep watch for First Watch.

The popular breakfast, lunch and brunch spot, known for its seasonally rotating menu and its cheery declaration that “Mornings matter,” is opening restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley (and in Nevada) for the first time, the company confirmed for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A store at 1020 E. Craig Road, in North Las Vegas, is set to debut in August, and another location, at 10415 S. Eastern Blvd., near West Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson, is scheduled to open by the end of the year. A third restaurant, at 550 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, is planned to launch by the end of the year or by early 2026.

On the menu

First Watch offers the standards of today’s breakfast, lunch and brunch, all brightly presented, with attention to ingredients and a healthful spin.

That means steel-cut oatmeal and a farmhouse hash with any-style, cage-free eggs, variations on the Benedict and breakfast tacos with shells made from wheat and corn flour dough, a rustic frittata with mixed organic greens and a quinoa breakfast bowl. A kale superfood salad, a roast beef and horseradish Havarti sandwich and seasonal shrimp, andouille sausage and grits also make an appearance.

Million-dollar bacon (baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, maple syrup) and lemon ricotta pancakes are signature dishes. There is, of course, avocado toast to be had. And the menu lists calorie and allergen information.

First Watch was founded in 1983 in Pacific Grove, California. Today, the company operates more than 580 restaurants in 31 states. Visit firstwatch.com.

A previous version of this story stated an incorrect location for First Watch’s third valley restaurant.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.