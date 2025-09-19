More than 100 Strip restaurants and bars are offering a big discount to locals

The deals, running Sunday through October, span eight properties in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio.

Lisa Vanderpump is doing a deal. So is Martha Stewart. And chef Gordon Ramsay.

Beginning Sunday through October, more than 100 restaurants and bars across eight Caesars Entertainment properties on the Las Vegas Strip — including spots from these celebrated culinarians — are offering a 25 percent food and beverage discount to Las Vegans with valid Nevada ID. Free parking is included.

Among the outlets doing the discount: Pinky’s by Vanderpump at the Flamingo, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas, Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s, Caramella’s at Planet Hollywood, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at the Horseshoe, Bacchanal Buffet and Celebrity Food Hall at Caesars Palace, and Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s.

The discount, also being offered at property pools, comes as tourism volume and consumer spending in Vegas have significantly declined. For details, visit caesars.com/las-vegas/hotels/deals/locals.

