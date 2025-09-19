site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Lisa Vanderpump poses at her latest restaurant, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, at the Flamingo in Las ...
Lisa Vanderpump poses at her latest restaurant, Pinky’s by Vanderpump, at the Flamingo in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay, the global chef and restaurateur, is seen in Las Vegas in spring 2023. (Las Vega ...
Gordon Ramsay, the global chef and restaurateur, is seen in Las Vegas in spring 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Martha Stewart demonstrates how to make the Meyer Lemon Drop cocktail at The Bedford by Martha ...
Martha Stewart demonstrates how to make the Meyer Lemon Drop cocktail at The Bedford by Martha Stewart, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Dining Out

More than 100 Strip restaurants and bars are offering a big discount to locals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 1:45 pm
 

Lisa Vanderpump is doing a deal. So is Martha Stewart. And chef Gordon Ramsay.

Beginning Sunday through October, more than 100 restaurants and bars across eight Caesars Entertainment properties on the Las Vegas Strip — including spots from these celebrated culinarians — are offering a 25 percent food and beverage discount to Las Vegans with valid Nevada ID. Free parking is included.

Among the outlets doing the discount: Pinky’s by Vanderpump at the Flamingo, The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas, Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s, Caramella’s at Planet Hollywood, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen at the Horseshoe, Bacchanal Buffet and Celebrity Food Hall at Caesars Palace, and Fulton Street Food Hall at Harrah’s.

The discount, also being offered at property pools, comes as tourism volume and consumer spending in Vegas have significantly declined. For details, visit caesars.com/las-vegas/hotels/deals/locals.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions