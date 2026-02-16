Modern American restaurant opening at off-Strip casino

The eatery has been extensively remodeled from the previous chain restaurant tenant.

Charter 75 Modern Kitchen, a restaurant whose name nods to the founding year of Boyd Gaming, is opening Wednesday at the Gold Coast, a Boyd property on West Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip.

The casino has teased the debut on social media, a Charter 75 food shot is now displayed with other on-premise food shots touting the casino’s restaurants, and a sign in front of Charter 75 announces the Wednesday launch. Charter 75 replaces TGI Friday’s, following an extensive remodel.

The restaurant had previously been announced as a breakfast, lunch and dinner spot, but only a dinner menu is posted near the entrance. It features shareables such as cheese curds, loaded tater tots, jumbo pretzels (Boyd is known for its pretzels), banh mi sliders and brisket nachos.

The dinner menu continues with soups and salads, pizzas (including Margherita and barbecue chicken), burgers (including a Hangover version stacking an Angus patty, smoked bacon, a fried egg, sautéed onions and cheddar cheese), and large plates such as Cajun chicken pasta, Scottish salmon, fish and chips, pork Milanese and beef short ribs braised in Guinness.

Neon has requested comment on Charter 75 from a representative for Boyd Gaming. Visit goldcoast.boydgaming.com.

