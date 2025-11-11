site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Malibu Barbie Cafe is set to pop up in December 2025 at Area15 near the Las Vegas Strip. Shown ...
Malibu Barbie Cafe is set to pop up in December 2025 at Area15 near the Las Vegas Strip. Shown here, the exterior of the most recent pop-up that opened in July 2025 in San Diego. (Malibu Barbie Cafe)
Malibu Barbie Cafe is set to pop up in December 2025 at Area15 near the Las Vegas Strip. Shown ...
Malibu Barbie Cafe is set to pop up in December 2025 at Area15 near the Las Vegas Strip. Shown here, the exterior of the most recent pop-up that opened in July 2025 in San Diego. (Malibu Barbie Cafe)
Dining Out

Malibu Barbie restaurant, roller rink pops up near Las Vegas Strip

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Updated November 11, 2025 - 10:02 am

A life in plastic and pink meets roller rink as the Malibu Barbie Cafe surfs into Area15 just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant, a pop-up opening Dec. 18, comes courtesy of Barbie maker Mattel Inc. and Bucket Listers, a purveyor of pop culture experiences. The Vegas debut follows the launch of eight other cafés — what took you so long to get here, Barbie? — across the U.S. and Melbourne, Australia. The length of the pop-up is open-ended, a representative said.

Malibu Barbie Cafe is meant to conjure “the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu,” according to a Monday announcement, with dining on the shores of a “groovy” roller rink. Chef Becky Brown, the “Chopped Champion,” “Master Chef” finalist, restaurateur and restaurant consultant, is creating the menu for the pop-up.

On the menu

Each cafe has a slightly different menu, but the one for Vegas will be substantially similar to the version served in San Diego, the representative said. That San Diego menu features approachable dishes like fruit skewers, spinach artichoke dip, buttermilk pancakes, a grilled cheese (white cheddar, Gouda, Gruyère), a smash burger with grilled onions, design-your-own cupcakes and build-your-own sundaes.

“At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style,” Julie Freeland, vice president of global location-based entertainment for Mattel, said in the announcement.

Cupcakes and roller skates

The pop-up also features Barbie merchandise and activities for guests to play, plus special events like cupcake decorating classes, paint parties and 21-and-older skate nights. One dollar from each roller skate rental will be donated to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that inspires girls through support, mentorship and programming.

Tickets are $25; the fee is applied to the food and beverage total or merchandise spend. Join the waitlist for tickets at bucketlisters.com or visit here. Details: malibubarbiecafe.com or @barbieofficial on social media.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions