Malibu Barbie restaurant, roller rink pops up near Las Vegas Strip

A life in plastic and pink meets roller rink as the Malibu Barbie Cafe surfs into Area15 just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant, a pop-up opening Dec. 18, comes courtesy of Barbie maker Mattel Inc. and Bucket Listers, a purveyor of pop culture experiences. The Vegas debut follows the launch of eight other cafés — what took you so long to get here, Barbie? — across the U.S. and Melbourne, Australia. The length of the pop-up is open-ended, a representative said.

Malibu Barbie Cafe is meant to conjure “the groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu,” according to a Monday announcement, with dining on the shores of a “groovy” roller rink. Chef Becky Brown, the “Chopped Champion,” “Master Chef” finalist, restaurateur and restaurant consultant, is creating the menu for the pop-up.

On the menu

Each cafe has a slightly different menu, but the one for Vegas will be substantially similar to the version served in San Diego, the representative said. That San Diego menu features approachable dishes like fruit skewers, spinach artichoke dip, buttermilk pancakes, a grilled cheese (white cheddar, Gouda, Gruyère), a smash burger with grilled onions, design-your-own cupcakes and build-your-own sundaes.

“At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style,” Julie Freeland, vice president of global location-based entertainment for Mattel, said in the announcement.

Cupcakes and roller skates

The pop-up also features Barbie merchandise and activities for guests to play, plus special events like cupcake decorating classes, paint parties and 21-and-older skate nights. One dollar from each roller skate rental will be donated to Girls Inc., a nonprofit that inspires girls through support, mentorship and programming.

Tickets are $25; the fee is applied to the food and beverage total or merchandise spend. Join the waitlist for tickets at bucketlisters.com or visit here. Details: malibubarbiecafe.com or @barbieofficial on social media.

