Machine Gun Kelly’s coffee shop touching down in Las Vegas

27 Club Coffee, the Cleveland coffee shop founded by rapper Machine Gun Kelly and named for famous musicians who died at age 27, is touching down in Las Vegas for three days. The shop will put on the pour for its 27 Club Pop-Up from Oct. 17 through 19 at Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila at 3879 Spring Mountain Road in Chinatown Vegas.

The pop-up will feature coffee, cocktails, food and merchandise drops. It will also host a kickoff party and an afterparty tied to the When We Were Young music festival that runs the same weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Visit here for hours and details.

