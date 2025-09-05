site-bg-left
Pride of Philly Steaks of Las Vegas offers a host of cheesesteaks and other sandwiches. (Pride of Philly Steaks)
The exterior of Pride of Philly Steaks, with its distinctive A-frame, in Las Vegas. (Pride of Philly Steaks)
P.O.P.-Up Food Truck, from Pride of Philly Steaks restaurant in Las Vegas, is launching in September 2025. (Pride of Philly Steaks)
Longtime Vegas cheesesteak spot closing for refresh

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2025 - 1:48 pm
 

The cheesesteaks (“wit” or “witout”) are trading the A-frame for the food truck.

Pride of Philly Steaks, the family purveyor of cheesesteaks to Las Vegas for more than two decades, is closing its distinctive A-frame restaurant on South Decatur Boulevard on Sept. 22 for renovations and transferring operations (with full menu) that same day to its new P.O.P.-Up Food Truck. The name of the truck nods to P.O.P.S., an acronym for Pride of Philly Steaks and an affectionate nickname for the restaurant from longtime customers.

The renovations, expected to be completed before the end of the year, encompass refreshed signs, new furniture, new digital menu boards, an update to the signature Benjamin Franklin mural and new flooring for the patio. The food truck will remain in the Pride of Philly parking lot while renovations are ongoing; when they’re finished, the truck will be used for off-site events.

Among the menu items are peppers and mushroom cheesesteak, a Cheez Whiz cheesesteak, a three-cheese and chili cheesesteak, a cheesesteak hoagie, a three-cheese vegetarian hoagie and a pastrami and Swiss grinder, plus fried cauliflower, mac and cheese bites, and Cheez Whiz fries on the side.

Pride of Philly Steaks is open 24/7 daily at 501 S. Decatur Blvd. Visit popscheesesteaks.com.

