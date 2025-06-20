Longtime local chef opens his third Las Vegas restaurant

The restaurant, in the southwest part of the city, features a roomy terrace and a dining room with a striking bar.

Ricardo Romo, a veteran Las Vegas chef and restaurateur, whose decades of experience include stints at STK in The Cosmopolitan on the Strip, the old Itsy Bitsy Ramen & Whiskey off-Strip and partnerships in popular Italian restaurants, has opened a new spot in the Tuscan Highlands neighborhood of Southern Highlands.

Tuscan Cove Bar & Patio, at 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, follows Roma Kitchen, which Romo and a business partner debuted last September in Southern Highlands, and Chef’s Roma Kitchen, which Romo and partners purchased in December 2022 in Henderson. Steve Kennedy of All In Hospitality joined the chef to launch both Southern Highlands restaurants.

On the menu

At Tuscan Cove, Romo is sending out dishes like a wedge salad classically outfitted with bacon, blue cheese, tomato and egg; a loaded supreme pizza with pepperoni, mushrooms, olives, onions and bell pepper; a seasonally rotating cheese and charcuterie board; a double smash burger swiped with special sauce; and a Caprese sandwich layering chicken, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil.

Beer, wines by the glass and bottle, splits of Le Grand Courtâge (a non-Champagne French sparkler), and craft cocktails round out the menu.

On the terrace

Tuscan Cove encompasses approximately 5,000 square feet, with a striking bar as the focal point of the interior, a private dining room that seats 70, and a roomy terrace with a fire pit and strings of bistro lights.

The restaurant is open 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit tuscancove.com and follow @TuscanCove on Instagram and Facebook.

