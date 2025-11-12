Longtime Las Vegas restaurant opening new downtown location

The long-running local Southern comfort food favorite, a Vegas staple since 1975, is opening a new location in Neonopolis.

At long last, Fremont Street’s sad, sad deficit of alligator tails, frog legs and deep-fried orbs of cornmeal batter will soon be eradicated: The Hush Puppy is headed downtown.

The long-running local Southern comfort food favorite is opening a new location in Neonopolis on Nov. 18, expanding from its current spot at 7185 W. Charleston Blvd.

A Vegas staple since 1975, The Hush Puppy is known for its titular cornmeal balls, seafood gumbo, jambalaya, fried green tomatoes and more.

Oh, and don’t forget the homemade pecan and sweet potato pies.

The downtown Hush Puppy will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to midnight and until 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The restaurant also honors all service members on “Military Mondays,” offering 20 percent off with military ID.

“We’re thrilled to bring a taste of the South to the heart of Las Vegas,” co-owner Magdy Amer said in a news release. “Whether you’re craving comfort food after a long night or a classic Southern meal any time of day, The Hush Puppy will be ready to welcome you.”

