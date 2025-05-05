Longtime Las Vegas restaurant family opens new southwest eatery

The menu features a modern twist on northern and southern Thai dishes, “marrying old-school flavor and new-school trends.”

Blue Orchid Thai Kitchen recently debuted at 10516 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Cactus Avenue. The restaurant comes courtesy of the family that opened the first Pin Kaow Thai Restaurant 25 years ago in Las Vegas.

“The inspiration for our Blue Orchid menu was re-creating classic family recipes with a modern style — marrying old-school flavor and new-school trends,” executive chef Steve Piamchuntar said. The menu mingles northern and southern Thai dishes.

Look for starters such as Tiger Cry on a Stick — grilled marinated steak with Thai herbs and cucumber salad, served with sticky rice; Bangkok brined chicken sliders topped with fermented red curry pickles and Kewpie mayo; and tableside spicy-sour tom yum soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, wild lime and galangal root.

Two main course highlights: Panang curry-style lamb chop with eggplant, bamboo shoots and baby corn in coconut red curry, and braised short rib khao soi with pappardelle, pickled mustard greens and red onion in a northern-style curry.

Nostalgia informs the tiffin-style lunch: three courses served in ceramic bowls, akin to those brought to school by Thai children. The tiffin meal is built from chicken wonton soup or Thai curry; entrées such as pad Thai, pad see ew, pad krapow, pad prik king or mixed vegetables; and steamed white rice.

A cocktail program, from mixologist Derek Crow, launches later in May, joining beer, wine and zero-proof drinks.

Murals and antiques inspired by the Ramakien, a Thai literary epic, help anchor the design of the restaurant, which seats more than 100 across tables, booths, banquettes and the bar. Follow @BlueOrchidThaiKitchen on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. Visit blueorchidthaikitchen.com or call 702-268-7483.

◆ ◆ ◆

The Las Vegas Brewing Company downtown taproom, 1226 S. Third St., Suite 180, has introduced its Beers, Burgers and Bubbles offerings, with locally brewed craft beers, an expanded menu of smash burgers, and sparkling wines and Champagnes by the glass, split or bottle. Visit lvbrewco.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 20, Emmitt’s Vegas in Fashion Show mall is hosting a four-course tasting menu from executive chef Antwan Ellis paired with American whiskey and Japanese whisky. Cost: $187.50, plus tax and gratuity. Prepaid reservations: OpenTable or Eventbrite.

◆ ◆ ◆

The 2025 Sur La Table Kids & Teens Summer Series is now open for registration. This year, the series runs from May 27 through Aug. 29. Classes range from global flavors to sweet and savory baking to dishes from around the world. Details/registration: surlatable.com. The Vegas store is in Downtown Summerlin.

◆ ◆ ◆

Each evening, from May 27 through 31, chef Guy Savoy, one of the world’s most celebrated culinarians, is hosting An Evening with Guy Savoy at his Restaurant Guy Savoy in Caesars Palace. The evening features a multicourse tasting menu with wine pairings (concluding with a 1-ounce pour of Louis XIII Cognac), meet-and-greet photography with the chef, a kitchen tour, a signed copy of “Best of Guy Savoy,” and free valet parking.

Cost starts at $1,000. Reservations begin at 5 p.m. from OpenTable.

