Local tavern to open its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

The tavern, which has two other locations in North Las Vegas, features bar top games and 24/7 food and drink.

Seventy Six by Station Casinos, the move by the local gaming company into neighborhood taverns, is expanding to its third Las Vegas Valley location, Station announced. The new location, with 15 bar top games and 24/7 food and drink, will open Jan. 22 at 1120 Vitality Drive, Henderson, in the Union Village community.

The first Seventy Six tavern opened in October 2024 on North Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. A second tavern launched in January on Aliante Parkway, also in North Las Vegas. Seventy Six takes its name from the year Station Casinos was founded. The tavern features an Americana theme.

Visit seventysixtaverns.com or follow @seventysixtaverns.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.