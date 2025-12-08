site-bg-left
site-bg-right
The exterior of Seventy Six by Station Casinos tavern, set to open in Henderson in January 2026 ...
The exterior of Seventy Six by Station Casinos tavern, set to open in Henderson in January 2026. (Station Casinos)
Dining Out

Local tavern to open its 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Seventy Six by Station Casinos, the move by the local gaming company into neighborhood taverns, is expanding to its third Las Vegas Valley location, Station announced. The new location, with 15 bar top games and 24/7 food and drink, will open Jan. 22 at 1120 Vitality Drive, Henderson, in the Union Village community.

The first Seventy Six tavern opened in October 2024 on North Lamb Boulevard in North Las Vegas. A second tavern launched in January on Aliante Parkway, also in North Las Vegas. Seventy Six takes its name from the year Station Casinos was founded. The tavern features an Americana theme.

Visit seventysixtaverns.com or follow @seventysixtaverns.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions