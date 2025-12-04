Little Nero’s Pizza from ‘Home Alone’ coming to Las Vegas

Disney+ is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Christmas classic.

Keep the change, ya filthy animal.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Home Alone,” Disney+ is bringing Little Nero’s Pizza to Las Vegas.

Kevin McCallister’s favorite pizza joint is setting up shop in Prince St. Pizza locations. Fans can take home collectible packaging, and they’ll be able to place Kevin’s go-to order: The Lovely Cheese Pizza.

The Little Nero’s pop-ups will be open Dec. 10 to 17.

Prince St. Pizza has locations inside Durango and at 2390 E. Serene Ave.

Braking-challenged delivery driver not included.