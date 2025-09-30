site-bg-left
Domenica Danna takes a selfie with chef Masaharu Morimoto during Picnic in the Park at the Park at 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd. during Vegas Uncork’d festivities on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

Legendary Las Vegas Strip restaurant announces temporary closure

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 11:55 am
 

A restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is giving itself a makeover.

Morimoto at MGM Grand will temporarily close Wednesday “for an exciting design and menu refresh to enhance the guest experience,” according to an MGM release.

The restaurant, which “Iron Chef” legend Masaharu Morimoto opened in 2016, plans to reopen in late November.

