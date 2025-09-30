Legendary Las Vegas Strip restaurant announces temporary closure

It promises “an exciting design and menu refresh to enhance the guest experience.”

A restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is giving itself a makeover.

Morimoto at MGM Grand will temporarily close Wednesday “for an exciting design and menu refresh to enhance the guest experience,” according to an MGM release.

The restaurant, which “Iron Chef” legend Masaharu Morimoto opened in 2016, plans to reopen in late November.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.