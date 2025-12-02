site-bg-left
site-bg-right
A 12-pack from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its second ...
A 12-pack from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, in fall 2025. (Insomnia Cookies)
a Melty Stack from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its se ...
a Melty Stack from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, in fall 2025. (Insomnia Cookies)
Brownies from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its second ...
Brownies from Insomnia Cookies, the late-night bakery that opened a Henderson shop, its second location in the Las Vegas Valley, in fall 2025. (Insomnia Cookies)
Dining Out

Late-night bakery opens 2nd Las Vegas Valley shop

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2025 - 7:00 am
 

Insomnia Cookies, the bakery that celebrates the sweet side of sleeplessness with stores open until the wee hours, recently debuted its second location in the Las Vegas Valley. The shop, 10520 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 110, Henderson, joins the store that opened in 2018 on Paradise Road near UNLV.

Insomnia offers warm cookies and other sweets for in-store purchase, pickup and delivery. Among the menu items are Chocolate Chunk, Confetti Deluxe and Snickerdoodle cookies; brownies and blondies; ice cream pints; ice cream on cookies or brownies or in ice cream sandwiches; cookie packs; vegan options; and more.

From noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, the shop is holding a grand opening event with freebies and treats. Regular store hours are 11 to 1 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 11 to 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 1 a.m. Sundays. Visit insomniacookies.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions