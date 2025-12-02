Late-night bakery opens 2nd Las Vegas Valley shop

From noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, the shop is holding a grand opening event with freebies and treats.

Insomnia Cookies, the bakery that celebrates the sweet side of sleeplessness with stores open until the wee hours, recently debuted its second location in the Las Vegas Valley. The shop, 10520 S. Eastern Avenue, Suite 110, Henderson, joins the store that opened in 2018 on Paradise Road near UNLV.

Insomnia offers warm cookies and other sweets for in-store purchase, pickup and delivery. Among the menu items are Chocolate Chunk, Confetti Deluxe and Snickerdoodle cookies; brownies and blondies; ice cream pints; ice cream on cookies or brownies or in ice cream sandwiches; cookie packs; vegan options; and more.

From noon to 3 a.m. Saturday, the shop is holding a grand opening event with freebies and treats. Regular store hours are 11 to 1 a.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 11 to 3 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 1 a.m. Sundays. Visit insomniacookies.com.

