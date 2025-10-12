Las Vegas Valley bakery that served a president closing after 20 years

The shop was known for the inventive flavors, designs and names of its cupcakes. In all, the bakery opened four locations over the years.

The Cupcakery, a Las Vegas-born cupcake bakery that has had four locations across the valley, is closing its last shop, on South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, on Feb. 1, 2026, two decades after opening. The bakery made the announcement Friday on Facebook.

“Well, I’d like to start off saying thank you to Las Vegas and all my friends and family for supporting me on the Cupcakery journey for 20 years,” the announcement begins. “It’s been a wild wonderful ride, the full heaven and hell experience that is small business … Our lease isn’t being renewed, and TBH (to be honest), the expenses to keep quality high has killed our profits in the last few years.

“It’s time to do something different. I’m not sure what that is yet, but I will be sure to keep everyone posted on my next ventures.”

Inventive flavors; a presidential fan

Pamela Jenkins, often called the Cupcake Queen of Vegas, co-founded The Cupcakery in January 2006 with two business partners she later bought out.

The bakery became known over the years for the inventive design, flavors and names of its cupcakes, like Good Morning Cupcake, Trip to Graceland, Oh My Gosh Ganache, Coco Freckles, Cherrylicious and Coco Frauline.

A second location opened in 2007 on West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Summerlin, and a third in 2015 on East Flamingo Road. These stores have closed, as has the store that was on the Strip in the old Monte Carlo before the property rebranded to Park MGM.

In late January 2013, Jenkins received a request for six cupcakes from President Barack Obama, who was in town to give a speech. The Lake Mead shop quickly fashioned two red velvet, two vanilla and two chocolate cupcakes, each featuring images of the Obama family. In 2015, The Cupcakery led the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s list of the five best places in the city for cupcakes.

Neon has reached out to Jenkins for comment on the closing.

The Cupcakery, according to the Facebook post, will be taking orders until closing day. Visit thecupcakery.com.

