Las Vegas’ top restaurant openings of 2025

The restaurants range from a downtown pizzeria to a modern take on French classics to a Strip outpost of an Indian spot from London with two Michelin stars.

As 2025 ends, we mark 10 noteworthy restaurant openings in the past year in Las Vegas. The list features new establishments that launched by Dec. 15. We considered only standard restaurants (or bars with significant food offerings), not pop-ups, food trucks or caterers. Restaurants that simply moved locations were not deemed to be new establishments.

Here’s to all the Vegas flavor in 2026.

Bar Boheme

Chef-owner James Trees returned to his roots — his training in French technique, his time as a young chef cooking French food — with this French bistro-meets-brasserie that debuted in April in downtown Vegas. The menu takes a modern approach to French classics in such dishes as trout rillettes with smoked trout roe and crème fraîche, and a filet, flat iron or ribeye steak frites with beef tallow fries and choice of sauce. 1401 S. Main St., barbohemelv.com

Boa Steakhouse

More than a dozen years after it closed in the Forum Shops at Caesars, this steakhouse came back to the Strip, launching in October in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. The menu features goat cheese baklava, wagyu cigars, Caesar salad and steak tartare made tableside, various filets (including bone-in), and Japanese A5 wagyu by the ounce. In The Venetian, boasteak.com

Butcher & Thief

Chef Cory Harwell of downtown’s Carson Kitchen headed to the southwest to open Butcher & Thief, which he calls a midmarket steakhouse. At a time of peak steakhouse pricing, the restaurant has set an ambitious goal: to have the average couple dine for $150 or less, including tip. Skillful cooking and the use of less familiar cuts help achieve that goal, the chef says. In The Bend, 8670 W. Sunset Road, Suite H100, butcherandthief.com

Carbone Riviera

The latest Vegas project from Major Food Group, and the sibling to Carbone at Aria, opened in November, replacing the legendary Picasso that closed in August 2024 after more than 25 years on the shores of the Bellagio lagoon. The room, as opulent as Picasso but in a different way, provides the glittering occasion for Italian coastal seafood: red Sicilian prawns, grilled octopus, 2-pound lobster fettuccine and more. In Bellagio, carboneriviera.com

Echo Taste & Sound

Chef Natalie Young quietly debuted this spot, a bar and listening lounge, in late February. Echo is stocked with vinyl records; a top-notch audio system creates the house sound. On the food side, look for cauliflower tostadas with cucumber pico de gallo and grilled chicken skewers striped with tzatziki. A Neon Tiger cocktail blends gin, yellow chartreuse and Campari. Savor, sip, slow down. 1301 S. Main St., Suite 160, echotastesound.com

Guerrilla Pizza

Robby Cunningham, partner and pizzaiolo, began his pizza journey by giving away free pies he made in his home kitchen because he was homesick for his native Detroit. Guerrilla Pizza launched in December as the first permanent home for his rectangular Detroit pies with oiled, crisp bottoms, crisp-chewy cornices, cheese spread to the edges, two wide stripes of sauce, all baked in a glazed metal pan. In Soho Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, guerrillapizza.com

Gymkhana

This outpost of the London original, widely acknowledged as one of the best Indian restaurants in the world, with two Michelin stars to confirm that judgment, opened in December in the former Julian Serrano Tapas at Aria. In Vegas, the menu ranges across India, divided into appetizers, vegetarian sabzis, kebabs and tikkas, and curries and biryanis. In Aria, gymkhanarestaurants.com

Nudo Italiano

Jenna and Michael Morton, the restaurateurs behind three places on the Strip, opened Nudo Italiano in May in the Southern Highlands community. Their take on a neighborhood Italian spot features spicy calamari with lemon aïoli, diavola pizza topped with ciliegine mozzarella balls and spicy salami, pappardelle with veal ragù, and pan-roasted branzino with roasted cherry tomatoes. 4390 W. Cactus Ave., nudolv.com

Pachi-Pachi

This hallucinogenic Big-in-Japan collision of surrealism, images, symbols, music, food and mixology comes courtesy of the mad mind of food and drink impresario Branden Powers. World Famous Ghost Noodles — chopsticks seemingly held by an invisible hand above a snarl of egg noodles with shrimp, chicken katsu or steak — lead off the menu. A Sakura Collins with cherry blossom syrup keeps company with a fat-washed Suntory Old Fashioned. 211 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 120, ilovepachipachi.com

Pisces Bar & Seafare

Pisces, one of the most stunning restaurants to open in recent years in Vegas, conjures the nautical moment — also known as life aboard a luxury yacht. Here, monumental urns painted with merfolk. There, chairs upholstered in leather made from fish skins. And in between, a wall covered in a stylized topographic map of the ocean floor. Splendidly fresh fish arrives from boats that work in the waters off Morocco, Spain, Italy, Greece and beyond. In Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.