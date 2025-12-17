Las Vegas’ top 10 restaurant closings of 2025

As 2025 ends, we mark 10 noteworthy restaurant closings in the past year in Las Vegas. The list features establishments that permanently ceased operations by Dec. 15 (as opposed to closing temporarily or relocating). We considered only standard restaurants, not pop-ups, food trucks or caterers. These restaurants will be missed.

Bramàre: After being open less than a year on Paradise Road, this modern Italian spot abruptly closed in May after co-founder Evan Glusman was accused of threatening to shoot up Piero’s Italian Cuisine, which his family owned at the time.

District One Kitchen & Bar: Chef Khai Vu, a native of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, launched District One in 2014, naming the restaurant after the central business, shopping and entertainment area of the city. District One, known for its lobster pho and oxtail fried rice, closed in early July in Chinatown Vegas.

DW Bistro: In 2010, owner Bryce Krausman and chef Dalton Wilson debuted the original DW Bistro on South Fort Apache Road west of the 215 Beltway. They later took their Jamaican and New Mexican-inspired menu to a space in The Gramercy, where DW Bistro closed in early April after a final brunch, the meal for which it became best known.

Eat: This beloved breakfast and lunch restaurant moved the idea of downtown dining eastward when chef Natalie Young opened it in 2012 on East Carson Avenue. In late March, Young closed the restaurant, citing the end of her lease, ongoing construction in the area and the desire to focus on Echo Taste & Sound, her craft cocktail, small plates and listening lounge that had opened on South Main Street the month before.

EDO Tapas & Wine: Chef Oscar Amador, Roberto Liendo and Joe Mikulich opened EDO Tapas & Wine in Chinatown in 2018, developing acclaim for its intimate atmosphere, its relevatory small plates (like a tartare of zucchini, avocado and pistachio vinaigrette), its selection of jamón Ibérico de Bellota and its gin and tonic cart. The restaurant served its final tasting menu at the end of September.

Emmitt’s Vegas: NFL great Emmitt Smith finally launched his eponymous place in February 2024 at Fashion Show, after a long delay in opening, chef changes and at least one lawsuit involving the business partners behind Emmitt’s. The restaurant struggled to find its footing and abruptly closed in September after failing to pay more than $400,000 in rent.

Nusr-Et: Turkish chef and butcher Nusret Gökçe, known as Salt Bae on social media, brought his Nusr-Et steakhouse to The Park in 2022. He also brought his signature move: bouncing grains of salt off his forearm to season the steaks below. The bounce — and gold-foil wrapped chops that reached more than $2,000 — weren’t enough to create long-term sizzle. Nusr-Et closed in late January.

Ortikia Mediterranean Grill: Ortikia in Green Valley Ranch opened in June 2024 to significant buzz for its live-fire grill and rotisserie, wood-burning oven, fresh seafood display and dishes such as shrimp à la Grecque punchy with garlic and dorade simply prepared with lemon, capers and olive oil. So, it was shocking to many Vegas restaurant watchers when the property announced in April that Ortikia would be closing after less than a year with no reason given.

Rivea: This Riviera-inspired restaurant, from Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse, opened in 2015 atop the Delano (now the W Las Vegas). Rivea, balmy and light-filled, with its famed chandelier composed of scores of Murano glass orbs, sent out seasonal dishes such as corn and ricotta ravioli (the quintessence of summer), grilled octopus, lobster risotto, scallops with roasted onion cream and a bang-up chocolate soufflé. Rivea shuttered after dinner service in late June.

Vetri Cucina: Chef Marc Vetri, a James Beard Award winner, opened Vetri Cucina in November 2018 at the summit of the Ivory Tower at the Palms. This room with a 56th-floor view was a Vegas outpost of the original Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia, often named one of the most influential Italian restaurants in America. Vetri Cucina, which closed in late September, offered dishes such as foie gras pastrami on brioche, plump spinach gnocchi and smoked baby goat bedded in fresh-milled polenta.

