Las Vegas Strip steakhouse transforms into an Italian restaurant

The restaurant opened in 2023 as a Strip spinoff of a New York City spot. The change comes even as steakhouses have never been more popular in Vegas.

At a time of peak steakhouse in Las Vegas, this Strip steakhouse has become an Italian restaurant.

Stanton Social Prime, a spinoff of the old Stanton Social from New York City, debuted at Caesars Palace in March 2023. Caesars and Tao Group Hospitality opened the restaurant, with chef Chris Santos, owner of the New York original, offering his take on the modern steakhouse.

As in: steaks seasoned with house dry rub, rested in a bath of churned French butter and finished with pink Himalayan salt, or a 10-ounce filet with pink peppercorn sauce and pink oyster mushrooms accompanied by tots with caviar and lobster crème fraîche, or vintage perfume bottles filled with steak sauces for drizzling, like Eau de Poivre and Chanterelle No. 5.

On Thursday, Caesars announced that Stanton Social Prime had traded chops for chicken Parm (extra crisp), becoming Stanton Social Italian.

“The next chapter for Stanton Social focuses on classic Italian cuisine by way of New York’s long and storied history of Italian-inspired, iconic neighborhood restaurants from Little Italy to the Bronx,” Santos said in a Friday announcement.

A representative for Caesars Entertainment said the company had no information on the reasons for the concept switch beyond the announcement. The representative also said the restaurant had not closed for the transformation, nor were any significant design changes made.

Modern Italian dishes

The new menu features modern Italian dishes such as fritto misto with calamari, shrimp, squash, cherry peppers, arrabbiata sauce and preserved lemon aïoli; heirloom tomato salad with whipped burrata, balsamic vinegar and basil pesto; and hamachi crostata with confit cherry tomato, red onion, basil and sesame lavash.

Pastas? You might start at housemade cavatelli draped with wagyu bolognese and showered with fresh herbs and Parmesan. Tableside brio? Look for that extra crisp chicken Parmigiana with San Marzano tomato sauce and mozzarella fondue, as well as a super tomahawk featuring Barolo-braised short ribs and flambéed born marrow.

Supplying a sweet finish: limoncello tiramisù layering lemon curd and citrus mascarpone mousse, and a spumoni milkshake (in an edible chocolate cup) with pistachio mousse, cherry compote, brownie bites and mascarpone Chantilly.

Stanton Social Italian is open 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Visit caesars.com.

