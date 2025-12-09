Las Vegas steakhouse named among North America’s 50 best

Delmonico Steakhouse, which has helped set the Las Vegas steakhouse standard since its debut in May 1999 at The Venetian, has been named one of the 50 Best Steakhouse Restaurants in North America for 2025. World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, based in London, recently conferred the recognition.

World’s 101 deploys anonymous inspectors, called steak ambassadors, to steakhouses around the world to rate the meat quality, cut selection, service, wine programs, design and overall guest experience. The organization annually releases its rankings in early December.

This year, Asador Bastian of Chicago, with its Basque-inspired menu of steaks and grilled seafood, tops the 50 Best list for North America. Delmonico, from celebrated chef Emeril Lagasse, is the only Vegas restaurant to appear on the North American list. Chef Ivan Rojas leads the Delmonico kitchen.

Don Julio in Buenos Aires occupies the No. 1 spot on the global top 101 for 2025, drawing on 21-day dry-aged Argentinean beef cooked on a multilevel wood grill.

The recognition for Delmonico follows the recent openings or planned openings ahead of several other high-style steakhouses in Vegas: Bazaar Meat and Boa at The Venetian, High Steaks Vegas atop the Masquerade Tower of the Rio, Sartiano’s Italian Steakhouse in Wynn Las Vegas, and Maroon at Sahara Las Vegas.

For the top 50 list for North America, visit @worldbeststeakrestaurants on Instagram. For the top 101 in the world, visit worldbeststeaks.com. For Delmonico, visit delmonicosteakhouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.