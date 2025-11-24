Las Vegas restaurants offering 24/7 dining on and off-Strip

Have the munchies in the late-night, early morning? Well, Las Vegas offers more than the typical 24/7 fast food joints to satisfy hunger.

Have the munchies late at night/early in the morning? Well, Las Vegas offers more than the typical 24/7 fast-food joints to satisfy hunger. These restaurants provide a taste of Vegas cuisine anytime:

Saginaw’s Delicatessen

With sandwiches available 24/7 and dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m., Saginaw’s Delicatessen is a late-night haunt for downtown crowds looking for comfort food. Pot roast, matzo ball soup and fried chicken are just a few of the choices. To add to the comfortable atmosphere, the delicatessen is decorated like an all-American diner with classic dishes served on blue-and-white checkerboard paper.

8 Fremont St.

Oyster Bar

Oysters, gumbos and stews highlight the all-day, all-night menu of Palace Station’s famed Oyster Bar. The 18-seat bar is known to be busy at all hours. Oyster Bar offers fancier fare than most 24/7 options, but the prices are rather competitive for freshly prepared, Cajun-style seafood.

At Palace Station

Steiner’s Nevada Style Pub

The three valley locations of Steiner’s offer typical bar grub with wings, burgers and hearty sandwiches. But Steiner’s stands out from the rest of the midnight crowd with its pub culture. Its calendar is filled with sporting events and holiday parties.

8168 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 1750 N. Buffalo Drive, 8410 W. Cheyenne Ave.

Village Pub

With 11 locations across Las Vegas, and five more in Henderson, this local chain offers games, drink and food 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While not all locations offer dining at all hours, 10 of the Las Vegas pubs are ready to feed night owls. The restaurant serves a little bit of everything with French onion soup, burgers, fried shrimp and steak on the menu.

Multiple locations

Shokku Ramen

Amid the lively restaurants of Chinatown sits one of the area’s few late-night/early morning spots: Shokku Ramen. The walls are adorned with manga scenes, and cozy seating is available. The Japanese noodle shop makes its broths from scratch and allows customers to create their own soup. If ramen doesn’t satisfy your late-night cravings, Shokku also offers fried rice and a wide selection of appetizers.

3889 Spring Mountain Road

Casa del Sabor

Casa del Sabor serves Mexican favorites at all hours. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more can all be made with a variety of proteins. The taqueria offers staples like steak, pork and chicken. But adventurous customers can try buche (pig stomach) and cabeza (cow head) in their tacos and burritos.

Multiple locations

Norms

The Southern California chain’s only out-of-state location resides in Las Vegas. Norms was one of the first 24/7 diners to open in Los Angelas, so it makes sense it would branch out to a round-the-clock town like Las Vegas. The menu boasts four pages of breakfast selections, balancing sweet and savory dishes.

4605 W. Charleston Blvd.

Vegas Burrito

Vegas Burrito creates Mexican classics with reasonable prices. The restaurant opened in 2024 and offers 20 signature burritos. Two highlights are the Vegas Burrito with carne asada and potatoes and the Big Win Burrito, which comes with a choice of meat and all the classic burrito fillings, topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese. If burritos don’t ring your bell, the restaurant offers combo plates with meat, rice, beans and salad.

2877 E. Charleston Blvd.

Pho Ga Bac Bac

Among the late-night/early morning haunts in Chinatown is the Vietnamese 24-hour spot Pho Ga Bac Bac. The restaurant describes itself as “an alluring mix of traditional and creative Vietnamese cooking.” From menu classics like pho to the fusion banh mi, late-night diners hankering for Vietnamese comfort food are in luck.

3775 Spring Mountain Road

Pride of Philly Steaks

Pride of Philly Steaks, or P.O.P.S., brings East Coast flavor to Las Vegas. Of course, the restaurant offers Philly cheesesteaks and fun variations on that classic sandwich. The signature Cheese Whiz Steak comes on a roll with chicken or steak, onions and Cheese Whiz. P.O.P.S. also offers other sandwiches like ham and cheese or pastrami and Swiss. The P.O.P.-Up Food Truck will be open 24/7 out front while the distinctive A-frame restaurant is undergoing renovations.

501 S. Decatur Blvd.