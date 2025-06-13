Miso black cod from Other Mama, one of the 250 or so Las Vegas restaurants participating in Las ...
Miso black cod from Other Mama, one of the 250 or so Las Vegas restaurants participating in Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2025, a benefit for Three Square Food Bank. (Three Square Food Bank)
Las Vegas Restaurant Week extends its run through June 20

June 13, 2025 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2025 - 9:00 am

The annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week, benefiting Three Square Food Bank, has extended its run through June 20, after an initially announced run through June 13. In recent years, Three Square has also added a week to the fundraiser.

Restaurant Week features more than 250 restaurants across the valley, variously serving prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner at prices ranging from $20 to $120, with $4 to $6 from each meal donated to Three Square. Other establishments will also offer special promotions, with a portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.

Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2024 brought together 260 restaurants and food service businesses, raising more than $380,000 — enough to provide 1.14 million meals to residents in the valley facing food insecurity. Since 2007, more than 10 million meals have been provided for those in need through the event.

Visit restaurantweeklv.org for details and for which restaurants are extending their offerings by a week.

