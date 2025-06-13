Las Vegas Restaurant Week extends its run through June 20

Since its founding in 2007, the proceeds from the fundraiser have provided more than 10 million meals to folks in need in Southern Nevada.

The annual Las Vegas Restaurant Week, benefiting Three Square Food Bank, has extended its run through June 20, after an initially announced run through June 13. In recent years, Three Square has also added a week to the fundraiser.

Restaurant Week features more than 250 restaurants across the valley, variously serving prix fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, brunch or dinner at prices ranging from $20 to $120, with $4 to $6 from each meal donated to Three Square. Other establishments will also offer special promotions, with a portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.

Las Vegas Restaurant Week 2024 brought together 260 restaurants and food service businesses, raising more than $380,000 — enough to provide 1.14 million meals to residents in the valley facing food insecurity. Since 2007, more than 10 million meals have been provided for those in need through the event.

Visit restaurantweeklv.org for details and for which restaurants are extending their offerings by a week.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.