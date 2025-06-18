Las Vegas’ newest food hall: Here are 5 things to try

The idea of a food hall was so foreign in 2018 when Block 16 opened at The Cosmopolitan, we had to explain the concept to readers. • Somehow, the thought of several small food counters clustered together didn’t compute without a Sbarro or a Hot Dog on a Stick in the mix. • In the ensuing years, food halls have become a part of the fabric of the Strip, offering variety in place of the once ubiquitous buffet. • The latest addition, Via Via at The Venetian, offers five new-to-market concepts, along with new locations of the Florentine sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio and B.S. Taqueria, both of which first came to the valley at UnCommons — yet another food hall. • Here’s a look at what to try at each of the five brand-new spots.

Fried Bologna Sandwich

Chef Mason Hereford has combined his New Orleans favorites into one location, with Molly’s Rise and Shine serving breakfast and Turkey and the Wolf handling lunch and dinner. The fried bologna sandwich is so popular, it’s featured on both menus. It’s made with Leighann’s bologna, Via’s Mom’s hot mustard, potato chips, shrettuce, Duke’s Mayo and American cheese on big toast.

$16; Turkey and the Wolf

Tokyo Shio

Chef Ivan Orkin took the long way to culinary success in America by moving to Tokyo to open a ramen shop, then opening Ivan Ramen in New York’s Lower East Side. His Tokyo Shio combines sea salts, dashi, chicken broth, shoyu-glazed chashu, soft egg and roasted tomato.

$18; Ivan Ramen

The Sando

Chef Johnny Ray Zone worked under Thomas Keller, Nobu Matsuhisa and Gordon Ramsay. Now, he and his wife, Amanda Chapman, are bringing Nashville hot chicken to Las Vegas by way of L.A.’s Chinatown. Their signature creation is a boneless chicken breast with one of six heat signatures: country, mild, medium, hot, x-hot and howlin’. It’s served with comeback sauce, pickles and slaw on a butter bun.

$16; Howlin’ Ray’s

Hotboi

Scarr Pimentel set up shop in New York City in 2016 with a focus on pizzas using all-natural ingredients and stone-milled flour. The Hotboi features beef pepperoni and jalapenos topped with Mike’s Hot Honey.

$8.50 a slice or $39 a pie, $9.50 a Sicilian slice or $43 a Sicilian pie; Scarr’s Pizza

Espresso Martini and Tonic

The creators of the influential Death &Co in New York’s East Village have expanded their signature cocktail offerings with Close Company. Their Espresso Martini and Tonic is made of Fords Gin, tonic and espresso martini.

$19; Close Company