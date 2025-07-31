Las Vegas happy hours: A look at some of the best deals

From $3 PBR to a $75 sashimi sampler with drinks, these are some of the better happy hours around the valley.

“First off, I think it’s gotta be a place they want to go. It’s got good energy, good vibes,” chef Bruce Kalman says of a good happy hour. “And secondly, it’s going to be about pricing. … During these times right now, I think people are very cost conscious and looking for the deals.”

With that in mind, here’s a look at the highlights of some, but certainly not all, of the better happy hours around the valley. Offers are subject to change.

Strip

Blondies Sports Bar: $20 all you can drink; 3-6 p.m. weekdays in the Miracle Mile Shops.

Flight Club: $2.90 shrimp cocktails and $6 Modelo drafts; 3-6 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays at The Venetian.

Green Fairy Garden: $12 specialty cocktails, including the Absinthe Hallucinator; 6-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays outside Caesars Palace.

Jaleo: Tapas starting at $4 and chef’s selection of Spanish cheeses and cured Ibérico meats paired with a bottle of red, white or sparkling wine for $68; 5-7 p.m. daily at The Cosmopolitan.

Nobu: Signature sashimi sampler with a choice of sake, Japanese whisky, Matsuhisa wine or specialty cocktail flights for $75; 4-5 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays at Paris Las Vegas.

Ocean Prime: Half-priced lounge menu items, including dressed whole Maine lobster, specialty cocktails and select wines; 3-6 p.m. weekdays at 63 CityCenter, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

RPM Italian: $8 wines by the glass, signature cocktails and cicchetti; 3-5 p.m. weekdays in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

STK Steakhouse: $7 small bites, including salmon sliders, beef tartare and miso glazed Chilean seabass, and $12 specialty cocktails; 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily at The Cosmopolitan.

Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits: $5 margaritas; 4-11 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sahara.

West Bar: $5 mimosas and $8 for a bottle of beer and a house shot; 3-6 p.m. and 3-6 a.m. weekdays at Circus Circus.

Downtown/ Arts District

Bar Boheme: Hamburger avec frites $15 with the purchase of any cocktail, wine or beer at the bar; 9-11 p.m. daily at 1401 S. Main St.

Dino’s Lounge: $4 Jameson shots and $7 pitchers of PBR; midnight-8 a.m. Sundays-Wednesdays at 1516 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

18bin: $7 smash burger and beer; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

Evel Pie: cheese slice and beer for $8 all day and $4 domestic beers and $5 well drinks; 2-6 p.m. daily at 508 Fremont St.

Hard Hat Lounge: $3 PBR, $4 well drinks and $5 drafts; 2-5 p.m. and 2-5 a.m. at 1675 S. Industrial Road.

The Pepper Club: $6 pasta hour; 4-5 p.m. daily at The English Hotel.

Petite Boheme: $5 beers and $8 martinis, daiquiris and boulevardiers; 4-6 p.m. daily at 1407 S. Main St.

Pizza Rock: $5 PBR, $9 cocktails and personal-size pizzas starting at $8; 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 201 N. Third St.

SoulBelly BBQ: $5 cornbread slider with pulled pork and coleslaw and a $10 beer and a shot combo; 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays- Fridays and 9-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1327 S. Main St.

Elsewhere

Al Solito Posto: Half-priced pasta dishes with purchase of a drink; 9 p.m. to close daily at Tivoli Village.

The Composers Room: $3 shots, $4 beers and $5 chicken tenders, half turkey sandwich or half ham sandwich with fries, with a drink purchase; 3-5 p.m. daily at 953 E. Sahara Ave.

Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar: Tapas starting at $7 and sangria for $9 a glass; 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 7355 S. Buffalo Drive and 335 Hughes Center Drive and 9 p.m.-close Mondays-Thursdays at 335 Hughes Center Drive.

Gaetano’s Ristorante: Half-priced select appetizers, soups, salads and entrees, including an 8-ounce filet mignon and a Tuscan wild boar ragu; 8-9 p.m. daily at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

Harlo Steakhouse & Bar: $3 West Coast oysters, $5 housemade Japanese milkbread, $5 beers and $11 cocktails; 4-6 p.m. daily in Downtown Summerlin.

Hawthorn Grill: Half-priced signature cocktails; 4-7 p.m. daily at the JW Marriott.

Kona Grill: $3 menu includes Angry Edamame and sake shots, $6 menu includes spicy tuna rolls and pinot noir, and the $9 menu includes chicken potstickers and margaritas; 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close weekdays in Boca Park.

Hank’s Fine Steaks: Half-priced martinis; 3:30-7 p.m. daily at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Honey Salt: $5 drafts and house wines, $6 truffle tater tots, $7 well cocktails and $9 street corn ribs; 3-6 p.m. weekdays at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge: $7 drinks including classic, spicy mango and cucumber margaritas and $7 appetizers including lobster ceviche cones and trash nachos; 3-6 p.m. daily in Downtown Summerlin.

Scotch 80 Prime: 30 percent off select items, including the raw bar, appetizers, salads, steaks and other entrees; 5-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursday at the Palms.

Summer House: $4 beers, $5 wines by the glass and a wagyu cheeseburger, local beer and fudge brownie combo for $12; 3-6 p.m. daily at Durango.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse: $10 cocktails, $9 wines by the glass and $8 eats including duck poutine fries and teriyaki beef tacos; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays at the Silverton.

WSKY Bar + Grill: Half-priced draft beers, house wine and well drinks and $6 bar bites; 4-7 p.m. daily and 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays at 2992 W. Cheyenne Ave.