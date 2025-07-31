site-bg-left
Sashimi sampler at Nobu Paris Las Vegas. (Nobu Paris Las Vegas)
A cheese slice and beer for $8 is an all-day special at Evel Pie. (Evel Pie)
Hamburger avec frites is $15 with the purchase of any cocktail, wine or beer at the bar 9-11 p.m. daily at Bar Boheme. (Bar Boheme)
Fish tacos at Kona Grill (Kona Grill)
Happy hour items at The Composers Room. (The Vox Agency)
Happy hour options at STK Steakhouse (STK Steakhouse)
Potstickers at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)
Happy hour options at Kona Grill. (Kona Grill)
Dining Out

Las Vegas happy hours: A look at some of the best deals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

First off, I think it’s gotta be a place they want to go. It’s got good energy, good vibes,” chef Bruce Kalman says of a good happy hour. “And secondly, it’s going to be about pricing. … During these times right now, I think people are very cost conscious and looking for the deals.”

With that in mind, here’s a look at the highlights of some, but certainly not all, of the better happy hours around the valley. Offers are subject to change.

Strip

Blondies Sports Bar: $20 all you can drink; 3-6 p.m. weekdays in the Miracle Mile Shops.

Flight Club: $2.90 shrimp cocktails and $6 Modelo drafts; 3-6 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays at The Venetian.

Green Fairy Garden: $12 specialty cocktails, including the Absinthe Hallucinator; 6-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays outside Caesars Palace.

Jaleo: Tapas starting at $4 and chef’s selection of Spanish cheeses and cured Ibérico meats paired with a bottle of red, white or sparkling wine for $68; 5-7 p.m. daily at The Cosmopolitan.

Nobu: Signature sashimi sampler with a choice of sake, Japanese whisky, Matsuhisa wine or specialty cocktail flights for $75; 4-5 p.m. Fridays-Tuesdays at Paris Las Vegas.

Ocean Prime: Half-priced lounge menu items, including dressed whole Maine lobster, specialty cocktails and select wines; 3-6 p.m. weekdays at 63 CityCenter, 3716 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

RPM Italian: $8 wines by the glass, signature cocktails and cicchetti; 3-5 p.m. weekdays in the Forum Shops at Caesars.

STK Steakhouse: $7 small bites, including salmon sliders, beef tartare and miso glazed Chilean seabass, and $12 specialty cocktails; 2:30-5:30 p.m. daily at The Cosmopolitan.

Uno Más Street Tacos + Spirits: $5 margaritas; 4-11 p.m. Tuesdays at the Sahara.

West Bar: $5 mimosas and $8 for a bottle of beer and a house shot; 3-6 p.m. and 3-6 a.m. weekdays at Circus Circus.

Downtown/ Arts District

Bar Boheme: Hamburger avec frites $15 with the purchase of any cocktail, wine or beer at the bar; 9-11 p.m. daily at 1401 S. Main St.

Dino’s Lounge: $4 Jameson shots and $7 pitchers of PBR; midnight-8 a.m. Sundays-Wednesdays at 1516 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

18bin: $7 smash burger and beer; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

Evel Pie: cheese slice and beer for $8 all day and $4 domestic beers and $5 well drinks; 2-6 p.m. daily at 508 Fremont St.

Hard Hat Lounge: $3 PBR, $4 well drinks and $5 drafts; 2-5 p.m. and 2-5 a.m. at 1675 S. Industrial Road.

The Pepper Club: $6 pasta hour; 4-5 p.m. daily at The English Hotel.

Petite Boheme: $5 beers and $8 martinis, daiquiris and boulevardiers; 4-6 p.m. daily at 1407 S. Main St.

Pizza Rock: $5 PBR, $9 cocktails and personal-size pizzas starting at $8; 3-6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays at 201 N. Third St.

SoulBelly BBQ: $5 cornbread slider with pulled pork and coleslaw and a $10 beer and a shot combo; 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays- Fridays and 9-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 1327 S. Main St.

Elsewhere

Al Solito Posto: Half-priced pasta dishes with purchase of a drink; 9 p.m. to close daily at Tivoli Village.

The Composers Room: $3 shots, $4 beers and $5 chicken tenders, half turkey sandwich or half ham sandwich with fries, with a drink purchase; 3-5 p.m. daily at 953 E. Sahara Ave.

Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar: Tapas starting at $7 and sangria for $9 a glass; 4-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at 7355 S. Buffalo Drive and 335 Hughes Center Drive and 9 p.m.-close Mondays-Thursdays at 335 Hughes Center Drive.

Gaetano’s Ristorante: Half-priced select appetizers, soups, salads and entrees, including an 8-ounce filet mignon and a Tuscan wild boar ragu; 8-9 p.m. daily at 10271 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

Harlo Steakhouse & Bar: $3 West Coast oysters, $5 housemade Japanese milkbread, $5 beers and $11 cocktails; 4-6 p.m. daily in Downtown Summerlin.

Hawthorn Grill: Half-priced signature cocktails; 4-7 p.m. daily at the JW Marriott.

Kona Grill: $3 menu includes Angry Edamame and sake shots, $6 menu includes spicy tuna rolls and pinot noir, and the $9 menu includes chicken potstickers and margaritas; 2-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close weekdays in Boca Park.

Hank’s Fine Steaks: Half-priced martinis; 3:30-7 p.m. daily at Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Honey Salt: $5 drafts and house wines, $6 truffle tater tots, $7 well cocktails and $9 street corn ribs; 3-6 p.m. weekdays at 1031 S. Rampart Blvd.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge: $7 drinks including classic, spicy mango and cucumber margaritas and $7 appetizers including lobster ceviche cones and trash nachos; 3-6 p.m. daily in Downtown Summerlin.

Scotch 80 Prime: 30 percent off select items, including the raw bar, appetizers, salads, steaks and other entrees; 5-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursday at the Palms.

Summer House: $4 beers, $5 wines by the glass and a wagyu cheeseburger, local beer and fudge brownie combo for $12; 3-6 p.m. daily at Durango.

Twin Creeks Steakhouse: $10 cocktails, $9 wines by the glass and $8 eats including duck poutine fries and teriyaki beef tacos; 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays at the Silverton.

WSKY Bar + Grill: Half-priced draft beers, house wine and well drinks and $6 bar bites; 4-7 p.m. daily and 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Sundays-Thursdays at 2992 W. Cheyenne Ave.

