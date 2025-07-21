Las Vegas bar closes after 18 years; new $9M space planned

The bar and nightclub known for its happy hours is closing its off-Strip location to reopen on the Strip in 2026.

Blue Martini, the bar, nightclub and call to mingle enthusiastically, closes its doors on Sunday night after 18 years at Town Square on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The closing comes in advance of Blue Martini moving to a three-story nightlife space that is replacing the former Urban Outfitters in Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood on the Strip. Clark County building records list the project cost as $9.3 million.

On Friday, Blue Martini, which debuted in 2007 at 6539 Las Vegas Blvd. South, announced its closing on Instagram.

“Whether you were a regular, a one-time guest, or someone who cheered us on from afar — thank you,” the post says. “You helped create something truly special. We’ve laughed, we’ve grown, we’ve celebrated countless moments together — and we’ll forever carry those memories with gratitude and pride.”

The bar still has locations in Phoenix, Louisiana and Atlanta, and in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and two other Florida cities.

Bars on three levels

Upland Architects of Massachusetts and North Carolina, the architect of record and the interior designer of the new Blue Martini, describes the Strip space in a project page online.

The first level will house a terrace and bar offering casual drinks and entertainment; this level is a quick-stop destination. The second floor features an open-air bar with a tropical theme and a deck cantilevered above the street. The top level encompasses the man experience: a signature stage bar, private bars, a VIP lounge and a hookah lounge.

Building records listing Blue Martini show permits have been issued for electrical, mechanical and plumbing work in connection with the project.

