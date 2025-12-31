Las Vegas bakery known for brionuts, Dubai chocolate opens 2nd shop

Blooming Buns Bakehouse, where brionuts (brioche doughnuts) and iterations of Dubai chocolate flourish, is opening a second location, this time on South Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley.

Blooming Buns Bakehouse, where brionuts (brioche doughnuts) and iterations of Dubai chocolate flourish, is opening a second location, this time on South Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley. The debut is planned for January.

The first Blooming Buns opened in summer 2020 on North Durango Drive in Centennial Hills. A shop, now closed, was also open for several months in 2024 at Downtown Container Park on East Fremont Street.

Besides brioche doughnuts and riffs on Dubai chocolate, the bakery offers brioche-style beignets and what it calls cookiebuns — thick cookies domed like muffin tops.

Neon has reached out to Blooming Buns for comment on the new shop, 58400 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suites 140-145. Visit bloomingbunsbakehouse.com.

