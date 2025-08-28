Las Vegan trades nightclub beats for ice cream scoops

He’s opening his second Vegas Valley location of an 80-year-old ice cream shop, his favorite from childhood.

Patrick Frank grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, the hometown of Handel’s Ice Cream, the 80-year-old ice cream brand. He moved to Las Vegas after college, working as a promoter for Tryst, the former nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas known for its 90-foot waterfall, and as part of the opening team for XS, the nightclub at Encore surrounding its European pool.

But Frank always missed the scoops of home, and during every trip back to Ohio, Handel’s was his first stop after seeing his family. When he returned to Vegas, 10 quarts of the ice cream would always accompany him.

“My mom jokingly said I should buy one,” Frank said, referring to a Handel’s franchise. And so he did, opening his first Handel’s on West Tropicana Avenue in 2015.

On Sept. 4, he’s taking the 48 rotating monthly flavors made in-house to the south valley with the debut of his second shop, at 1685 E. Cactus Ave. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The new Handel’s encompasses 1,700 square feet, selling scoops on site, for pickup and through third-party delivery; the shop also caters. Bananas Foster, cherry cordial, chocolate raspberry truffle, French silk pie, horchata, pineapple upside-down cake, taro and tiger stripes (orange-vanilla, dark chocolate) count among the flavors.

There’s also an Elvis flavor that combines banana and Reese’s peanut butter ripple ice creams, a nod to the King’s love of bananas and peanut butter.

The other two Handel’s in the valley, and a third on the way, are owned by different franchisees.

Handel’s across the country, including Frank’s new store, offer Spirit Nights, ice cream socials and other fundraising opportunities for local causes. Contact the store at 702-430-3943 for more information. Visit handelsicecream.com.

