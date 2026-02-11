site-bg-left
site-bg-right
The pastrami burger from The Hat. The small restaurant group famed for its pastrami dip sandwic ...
The pastrami burger from The Hat. The small restaurant group famed for its pastrami dip sandwiches has begun work on a location in Las Vegas, the first outside California. (The Hat)
Dining Out

LA pastrami sandwich spot nears its first-ever Las Vegas opening

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2026 - 11:15 am
 

The Hat is about to tip its hat — and dip its pastrami sandwich — to Las Vegas.

Wild online enthusiasm ensued when Neon reported in June that the 75-year-old California restaurant, famed for its pastrami dip sandwiches, would be coming to town. Now, signs for The Hat are in place at the new store, South Rainbow Boulevard at Sobb Avenue in the southwest.

Six years ago, word emerged that The Hat was going to open on the same site, but that project was never completed. The restaurant began in 1951 as a roadside stand in Alhambra, California, serving pastrami dip sandwiches.

Today, besides its signature dish, the menu offers pastrami burgers and pastrami chili cheese fries, hot sandwiches like tuna melts and roast beef, cold sandwiches like tuna and turkey, along with burgers, hot dogs, chili dogs and sides.

The Hat has 11 locations across Southern California, including the Alhambra original. The Vegas restaurant will be the chain’s first shop outside of California. Neon is awaiting comment from The Hat on details for the new location, including estimated opening date.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions