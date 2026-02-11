LA pastrami sandwich spot nears its first-ever Las Vegas opening

Social media pandemonium ensued last summer when word emerged that the restaurant was coming to Las Vegas.

The Hat is about to tip its hat — and dip its pastrami sandwich — to Las Vegas.

Wild online enthusiasm ensued when Neon reported in June that the 75-year-old California restaurant, famed for its pastrami dip sandwiches, would be coming to town. Now, signs for The Hat are in place at the new store, South Rainbow Boulevard at Sobb Avenue in the southwest.

Six years ago, word emerged that The Hat was going to open on the same site, but that project was never completed. The restaurant began in 1951 as a roadside stand in Alhambra, California, serving pastrami dip sandwiches.

Today, besides its signature dish, the menu offers pastrami burgers and pastrami chili cheese fries, hot sandwiches like tuna melts and roast beef, cold sandwiches like tuna and turkey, along with burgers, hot dogs, chili dogs and sides.

The Hat has 11 locations across Southern California, including the Alhambra original. The Vegas restaurant will be the chain’s first shop outside of California. Neon is awaiting comment from The Hat on details for the new location, including estimated opening date.

