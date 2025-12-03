LA cult favorite eatery sets opening date at off-Strip casino

The restaurant, showcasing breakfast sandwiches made with cage-free eggs, arrived in Vegas almost a decade ago with a shop on the Strip.

Eggslut, where eggs meet buns in pleasurable communion, will open Dec. 19 at the Rio, just off the Las Vegas Strip, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The new Eggslut marks the second Vegas location for the small culty chain famous for its breakfast sandwiches harnessing cage-free eggs.

The first Vegas shop debuted in 2016 at The Cosmopolitan. That store remains open.

The menu includes a bacon, egg and cheese layering hardwood-smoked bacon, an over-medium egg, cheddar cheese and chipotle ketchup; a Fairfax stacking up soft scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, chives and sriracha mayo; and a sandwich calling on egg, cheese and house turkey sausage. Sandwiches arrive on warm house-baked brioche buns.

The vividly named Slut — a coddled egg nested in potato purée and served with baguette slices — also makes an appearance. Sides? Think buttermilk biscuits and truffled hash browns.

Eggslut hatched as a food truck in Los Angeles in 2011. Besides Vegas, the restaurant now has four locations in Los Angeles, one in Seattle, one coming to Atlanta, seven in London and two in Japan.

Eggslut, near the front desk, is the latest addition to the Rio’s refreshed restaurant collection that also includes Canteen Food Hall, Luckley Tavern & Grill and High Steaks Vegas, the latest project from chef James Trees that debuted in early October in the former VooDoo Steak atop the Masquerade Tower of the property.

Visit riolasvegas.com or eggslut.com and follow @eggslut.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.