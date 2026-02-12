L.A. rice bowl restaurant to open 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

The new restaurant is going into a center known for its plentiful food and drink spots.

It’s another restaurant for The Collective, a Paradise Road development that already includes about 10 food and drink spots, from chain to fine dining, including Domino’s Pizza, Tacos & Beer, and Cleaver Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails.

The latest restaurant, WaBa Grill, is planned to open Feb. 20 in Suite P at 3900 Paradise Road. The new shop marks the third Las Vegas Valley location for the Los Angeles-born rice bowl chain, following a debut on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson in 2024 and an opening last July on South Durango Drive in the southwest.

The menu features rice bowls built with proteins like wild-caught salmon, shrimp, never-frozen chicken, marinated steak, plant-based steak and organic tofu. Boom Boom Tacos are stuffed with shrimp, chicken steak or tofu; they come in singles, trios or mixed trios.

The menu also offers salads with proteins, dumplings, sides like edamame kimchi and jalapeño carrots, and combination and family meals. Visit wabagrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.