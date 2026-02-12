site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Rice bowls from WaBa Grill, which is opening its third Las Vegas Valley location in late Februa ...
Rice bowls from WaBa Grill, which is opening its third Las Vegas Valley location in late February 2026. (WaBa Grill)
A vegetable rice bowl and a mini chicken rice bowl from WaBa Grill, which is opening its third ...
A vegetable rice bowl and a mini chicken rice bowl from WaBa Grill, which is opening its third Las Vegas Valley location in late February 2026. (WaBa Grill)
Dining Out

L.A. rice bowl restaurant to open 3rd Las Vegas Valley location

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2026 - 9:14 am
 

It’s another restaurant for The Collective, a Paradise Road development that already includes about 10 food and drink spots, from chain to fine dining, including Domino’s Pizza, Tacos & Beer, and Cleaver Butchered Meats, Seafood & Classic Cocktails.

The latest restaurant, WaBa Grill, is planned to open Feb. 20 in Suite P at 3900 Paradise Road. The new shop marks the third Las Vegas Valley location for the Los Angeles-born rice bowl chain, following a debut on St. Rose Parkway in Henderson in 2024 and an opening last July on South Durango Drive in the southwest.

The menu features rice bowls built with proteins like wild-caught salmon, shrimp, never-frozen chicken, marinated steak, plant-based steak and organic tofu. Boom Boom Tacos are stuffed with shrimp, chicken steak or tofu; they come in singles, trios or mixed trios.

The menu also offers salads with proteins, dumplings, sides like edamame kimchi and jalapeño carrots, and combination and family meals. Visit wabagrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out
frequently asked questions