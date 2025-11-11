site-bg-left
Fast-growing SoCal restaurant to open on Las Vegas Strip
The interior of Du-par's restaurant in Suncoast in Summerlin. The restaurant, a beloved na ...
The interior of Du-par's restaurant in Suncoast in Summerlin. The restaurant, a beloved name in Las Vegas dining, opened in November 2025 after remodeling. (Boyd Gaming)
Dining Out

L.A. diner that dates to 1930s reopens its Las Vegas location

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2025 - 2:21 pm
 

Du-par’s, a name with links to the earliest days of Las Vegas gaming and hospitality, once again is sending out stacks of celebrated buttermilk hotcakes, patty melts on butter-grilled rye, country steak with mashed potatoes and gravy and other diner standards.

Du-par’s in Suncoast reopened Tuesday after being closed about four months for renovations. The restaurant debuted at the Summerlin hotel-casino in April 2016. The first Du-par’s in Vegas launched in 2010 at the Golden Gate, a property whose origins date to 1906. That restaurant closed abruptly in 2017, ending the Golden Gate’s 58-year tradition of serving inexpensive shrimp cocktails.

The first Du-par’s opened in 1938 in Los Angeles, growing to several locations across Southern California. Those restaurants have all closed, leaving only the original shop and the Suncoast location.

New look; favorite dishes

The sleek remodel features clustered globe chandeliers, walls clad in dark wood, chairs upholstered in neutral tones and burgundy booths covered in channel tufting (vertical strips instead of button tufting). Photographs depicting moments in Du-par’s history populate the walls. The restaurant, formerly open to the casino floor, is now enclosed.

The menu continues to offer Du-par’s classics. Besides the hotcakes, patty melt and country steak, look for lox and cream cheese on a toasted bagel, a mandarin chicken salad with sesame dressing and roast turkey with herbed dressing and cranberry sauce.

Du-par’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Visit suncoast.boydgaming.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

